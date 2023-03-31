Restaurant Brands replaces three legacy ERPs in favour of SAP's cloud

Credit: Google

NZX-listed Restaurant Brands has executed its "largest foundational project ever" to bring the group onto a single SAP ERP platform.

Group accountant Thuy Le-Kim, who spent five years with Datacom before joining the 488-store business, led the team charged with the implementation, dubbed Project Camino.

The effort saw the replacement three different financial systems, all more than 20 years old, with the new cloud-based product.

Restaurant Brands is the operator of KFC, Pizza Hut, Carl's Junior and Taco Bell franchises in New Zealand as well as the KFC franchise in New South Wales, California and Taco Bell and Pizza Hut franchises in Hawaii, Guam and Saipan.

“The company leadership gave me full empowerment to drive this project," Le-Kim said in the company's annual report to the end of December 2022, released today.

"We had the right mix of people from across the group collaborating remotely – we were in lockdown – and

across the different time zones."

Le-Kim gave kudos to implementation partner Lagom, which earlier this month won SAP's cloud delivery excellence award for New Zealand.

The success of the effort relied on transparency, agility, pragmatism and frank and honest exchanges to ensure the right issues were addressed and the right decisions made at the right time, Le-Kim said.

The team was outcome-focused with no room given to "sweating the small stuff".

Restaurant Brands, which reported improved revenues of over $1.2 billion, also shifted its cyber security posture towards zero-trust during the year.

Chief information officer Kenny Thein said there were many more moving parts in the business compared with ten years ago and the landscape was also more fragmented with the uptake of BYOD and laptops.

"An integral part of our security posture new system is moving towards a zero-trust approach to help manage this," he said.

"With our multi-faceted cyber security approach, working 24/7 to analyse, identify and isolate any threats, we are now more secure than ever, while being able to move faster, easier and safer.”

Restaurant Brands also joined the long list of organisations affected by a change in accounting standards for cloud software issued in 2021, expensing $4 million in relation to its implementation in 2022 on top of $4.2 million in 2021.