Menu
Restaurant Brands replaces three legacy ERPs in favour of SAP's cloud

Restaurant Brands replaces three legacy ERPs in favour of SAP's cloud

Implementation partner Lagom delivers cloud-based ERP transformation for 488 store network.

Rob O'Neill Rob O'Neill (New Zealand Reseller News)
Comments
Credit: Google

NZX-listed Restaurant Brands has executed its "largest foundational project ever" to bring the group onto a single SAP ERP platform.

Group accountant Thuy Le-Kim, who spent five years with Datacom before joining the 488-store business, led the team charged with the implementation, dubbed Project Camino.

The effort saw the replacement three different financial systems, all more than 20 years old, with the new cloud-based product.

Restaurant Brands is the operator of KFC, Pizza Hut, Carl's Junior and Taco Bell franchises in New Zealand as well as the KFC franchise in New South Wales, California and Taco Bell and Pizza Hut franchises in Hawaii, Guam and Saipan.

“The company leadership gave me full empowerment to drive this project," Le-Kim said in the company's annual report to the end of December 2022, released today. 

"We had the right mix of people from across the group collaborating remotely – we were in lockdown – and
across the different time zones."

Le-Kim gave kudos to implementation partner Lagom, which earlier this month won SAP's cloud delivery excellence award for New Zealand.

The success of the effort relied on transparency, agility, pragmatism and frank and honest exchanges to ensure the right issues were addressed and the right decisions made at the right time, Le-Kim said. 

The team was outcome-focused with no room given to "sweating the small stuff".

Restaurant Brands, which reported improved revenues of over $1.2 billion, also shifted its cyber security posture towards zero-trust during the year.

Chief information officer Kenny Thein said there were many more moving parts in the business compared with ten years ago and the landscape was also more fragmented with the uptake of BYOD and laptops. 

"An integral part of our security posture new system is moving towards a zero-trust approach to help manage this," he said. 

"With our multi-faceted cyber security approach, working 24/7 to analyse, identify and isolate any threats, we are now more secure than ever, while being able to move faster, easier and safer.”

Restaurant Brands also joined the long list of organisations affected by a change in accounting standards for cloud software issued in 2021, expensing $4 million in relation to its implementation in 2022 on top of $4.2 million in 2021.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags enterprise resource planningERPSAPFMISrestaurant brandsfinancial management information systemLagom

Events

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Channel gathers for Nextgen New Zealand's Summer Party

Channel gathers for Nextgen New Zealand's Summer Party

​Held in Auckland on International Women's Day, Nextgen New Zealand's Summer Party was an opportunity to celebrate its 10th anniversary in 2023. Nextgen's channel community seized the opportunity to mix business with pleasure and enjoy an in-person gathering.

Channel gathers for Nextgen New Zealand's Summer Party
Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'

Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'

Lenovo WILL+ (Women in Lenovo Leadership), in partnership with Reseller News' Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA), hosted a 'breaking the bias' luncheon in Auckland. Special guest Victoria Harris, co-founder of The Curve, gave an interactive session about closing the gender finances gap by taking control of your finances - while we work on mitigating bias in emerging technologies, we must also focus on eliminating bias where ideas emerge.

Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'
Channel honours ecosystem excellence at Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

Channel honours ecosystem excellence at Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

​Market-leading partners, vendors, distributors, telcos, start-ups and individuals were honoured during the Innovation Awards in 2022, as Reseller News raised the bar for ecosystem excellence in New Zealand. This running of Innovation Awards celebrated the accomplishments of 34 winners with Vanessa Sorenson inducted into the Hall of Fame 2022. Photos by Catus Photography.​

Channel honours ecosystem excellence at Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022
Show Comments
 