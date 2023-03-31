Menu
Kyndryl lays off staff in search of efficiency

Kyndryl lays off staff in search of efficiency

The layoffs are part of a restructuring initiative aimed at improving efficiency and customer service, Kyndryl says.

Anirban Ghoshal Anirban Ghoshal (Network World)
Comments
Credit: Kyndryl

Kyndryl, the managed IT services provider that spun out of IBM, has announced layoffs that could affect its own internal IT services.

“We are eliminating some roles globally — a small percentage — to become more efficient and competitive,” said a Kyndryl spokesperson, without giving the exact number of employees affected due to the layoffs.

“These actions will enable us to focus our investments in areas that directly benefit our customers and position Kyndryl for profitable growth,” the spokesperson said, adding that the company was in the process of undergoing transformation to streamline and simplify its processes and systems.

Bloomberg first reported about the layoffs.

The forums of job-losses monitoring website The Layoff.com lit up with comments from anonymous users representing themselves as Kyndryl employees. They said that staff in IT asset management roles and in Kyndryl’s own CIO organisation were among those who were let go.  

“We were told this morning of cuts in CIO in North America, and that we are not affected (Europe). Let's see what happens,” a user posted in one of the threads. Other threads hinted at entire teams being fired.

Kyndryl employs 90,000 globally. It was set up to continue IBM’s legacy infrastructure management business, and to seek growth in new markets such as cybersecurity. That growth has been slow in coming, though: Its revenue continued to decline through and beyond its first full year of independence from IBM.

An earlier post on the website said that Kyndryl had already started ‘benching” people in January.

“So it seems the 'Bench' program has started at Kyndryl as they sort through staff and seek to layoff folks that they feel have reached an end to their usefulness,” a user posted, adding that the layoffs were a way to balance things given the company’s stock price.

These are not the first Kyndryl-related job cuts to be announced this year. In January, Kyndryl’s former parent IBM announced plans to cut 3,900 jobs, some of them in roles linked to its work with Kyndryl.

In the face of an uncertain global economy and slowing demand, technology companies picked up the pace of layoffs in 2023, after sweeping job cuts rocked the industry last year.

According to data compiled by Layoffs.fyi, the online tracker keeping tabs on job losses in the technology sector, 532 tech companies have laid off 156,242 staffers so far this year.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Events

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Channel gathers for Nextgen New Zealand's Summer Party

Channel gathers for Nextgen New Zealand's Summer Party

​Held in Auckland on International Women's Day, Nextgen New Zealand's Summer Party was an opportunity to celebrate its 10th anniversary in 2023. Nextgen's channel community seized the opportunity to mix business with pleasure and enjoy an in-person gathering.

Channel gathers for Nextgen New Zealand's Summer Party
Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'

Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'

Lenovo WILL+ (Women in Lenovo Leadership), in partnership with Reseller News' Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA), hosted a 'breaking the bias' luncheon in Auckland. Special guest Victoria Harris, co-founder of The Curve, gave an interactive session about closing the gender finances gap by taking control of your finances - while we work on mitigating bias in emerging technologies, we must also focus on eliminating bias where ideas emerge.

Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'
Channel honours ecosystem excellence at Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

Channel honours ecosystem excellence at Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

​Market-leading partners, vendors, distributors, telcos, start-ups and individuals were honoured during the Innovation Awards in 2022, as Reseller News raised the bar for ecosystem excellence in New Zealand. This running of Innovation Awards celebrated the accomplishments of 34 winners with Vanessa Sorenson inducted into the Hall of Fame 2022. Photos by Catus Photography.​

Channel honours ecosystem excellence at Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022
Show Comments
 