Menu
JetBrains updates IDEs for Java, JavaScript, Rails

JetBrains updates IDEs for Java, JavaScript, Rails

Improvements to the IntelliJ IDEA, WebStorm, and RubyMine IDEs range from smoother zooming and navigation to faster code completion, dependency resolution, and Git commits.

Paul Krill Paul Krill (InfoWorld)
Comments

JetBrains has released new versions of its IntelliJ IDEA, WebStorm, and RubyMine IDEs for Java, JavaScript, and Ruby on Rails development, respectively. The upgrades feature improvements ranging from UI refinements to faster Maven import in IntelliJ, Astro support in WebStorm, and faster code completion in RubyMine.

IntelliJ IDEA, WebStorm, and RubyMine are available at jetbrains.com. All three upgrades, unveiled this week, carry version 2023.1. 

IntelliJ IDEA 2023.1, the latest version of JetBrains’ IDE for Java and Kotlin, features a number of UI enhancements that are currently in beta. These include a new Compact Mode, which offers a more consolidated look and feel, along with a new option to vertically split the tool window area (and still arrange windows like the old UI). The Run widget has been reworked to be less obtrusive as well.

Additionally, the IntelliJ IDEA startup experience has been improved by performing the Scanning files to index process in smart mode. Importing projects from the Maven build tool is also faster, thanks to optimisation of dependency resolution and a reworking of the processes behind importing and configuring facets. The commit process also has been made faster through a reworking of the behavior of commit checks for Git and Mercurial.

The IntelliJ Ultimate edition, meanwhile, now supports navigation for Spring Security matchers and request mappings.

WebStorm 2023.1, an upgrade to the company’s IDE for JavaScript and TypeScript development, introduces support for the Astro web framework via a plugin from the JetBrains Marketplace. Astro generates web applications on top of popular UI frameworks such as React, Preact, Vue, and Svelte. For the Angular web framework, WebStorm automatically will add an import for global and exported symbols into components on code completion when a developer is working with Angular templates. The IDE also supports the Angular 14 NgOptimizedImage directive, which improves image-loading performance.

WebStorm 2023.1 adds support for TypeScript in Vue templates, configuration options for Tailwind CSS such as custom class name completion, and full IDE zoom, which increases or decreases the size of all UI elements simultaneously. Improvements to version control integration include faster background commit checks and an improved code review workflow for GitHub.

With RubyMine 2023.1, JetBrains’ IDE for Ruby on Rails development, now supports turbo-rails completion in Rails 7 and Data.define in Ruby 3.2. Performance and memory consumption have been optimised, and code completion speed nearly doubled, according to JetBrains. A new built-in gem syncing tool is optimised for working on WSL (Windows Subsystem for Linux). Docker integration has been enhanced, too.

The RubyMine upgrade also adds support for Astro and Tailwind CSS configuration options, and improves navigation and working with shared contexts and examples in RSpec. The IDE footprint, meanwhile, is now significantly smaller when working with larger projects. 


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Events

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Channel gathers for Nextgen New Zealand's Summer Party

Channel gathers for Nextgen New Zealand's Summer Party

​Held in Auckland on International Women's Day, Nextgen New Zealand's Summer Party was an opportunity to celebrate its 10th anniversary in 2023. Nextgen's channel community seized the opportunity to mix business with pleasure and enjoy an in-person gathering.

Channel gathers for Nextgen New Zealand's Summer Party
Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'

Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'

Lenovo WILL+ (Women in Lenovo Leadership), in partnership with Reseller News' Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA), hosted a 'breaking the bias' luncheon in Auckland. Special guest Victoria Harris, co-founder of The Curve, gave an interactive session about closing the gender finances gap by taking control of your finances - while we work on mitigating bias in emerging technologies, we must also focus on eliminating bias where ideas emerge.

Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'
Channel honours ecosystem excellence at Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

Channel honours ecosystem excellence at Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

​Market-leading partners, vendors, distributors, telcos, start-ups and individuals were honoured during the Innovation Awards in 2022, as Reseller News raised the bar for ecosystem excellence in New Zealand. This running of Innovation Awards celebrated the accomplishments of 34 winners with Vanessa Sorenson inducted into the Hall of Fame 2022. Photos by Catus Photography.​

Channel honours ecosystem excellence at Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022
Show Comments
 