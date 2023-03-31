JetBrains updates IDEs for Java, JavaScript, Rails

Improvements to the IntelliJ IDEA, WebStorm, and RubyMine IDEs range from smoother zooming and navigation to faster code completion, dependency resolution, and Git commits.

JetBrains has released new versions of its IntelliJ IDEA, WebStorm, and RubyMine IDEs for Java, JavaScript, and Ruby on Rails development, respectively. The upgrades feature improvements ranging from UI refinements to faster Maven import in IntelliJ, Astro support in WebStorm, and faster code completion in RubyMine.

IntelliJ IDEA, WebStorm, and RubyMine are available at jetbrains.com. All three upgrades, unveiled this week, carry version 2023.1.

IntelliJ IDEA 2023.1, the latest version of JetBrains’ IDE for Java and Kotlin, features a number of UI enhancements that are currently in beta. These include a new Compact Mode, which offers a more consolidated look and feel, along with a new option to vertically split the tool window area (and still arrange windows like the old UI). The Run widget has been reworked to be less obtrusive as well.

Additionally, the IntelliJ IDEA startup experience has been improved by performing the Scanning files to index process in smart mode. Importing projects from the Maven build tool is also faster, thanks to optimisation of dependency resolution and a reworking of the processes behind importing and configuring facets. The commit process also has been made faster through a reworking of the behavior of commit checks for Git and Mercurial.

The IntelliJ Ultimate edition, meanwhile, now supports navigation for Spring Security matchers and request mappings.

WebStorm 2023.1, an upgrade to the company’s IDE for JavaScript and TypeScript development, introduces support for the Astro web framework via a plugin from the JetBrains Marketplace. Astro generates web applications on top of popular UI frameworks such as React, Preact, Vue, and Svelte. For the Angular web framework, WebStorm automatically will add an import for global and exported symbols into components on code completion when a developer is working with Angular templates. The IDE also supports the Angular 14 NgOptimizedImage directive, which improves image-loading performance.

WebStorm 2023.1 adds support for TypeScript in Vue templates, configuration options for Tailwind CSS such as custom class name completion, and full IDE zoom, which increases or decreases the size of all UI elements simultaneously. Improvements to version control integration include faster background commit checks and an improved code review workflow for GitHub.

With RubyMine 2023.1, JetBrains’ IDE for Ruby on Rails development, now supports turbo-rails completion in Rails 7 and Data.define in Ruby 3.2. Performance and memory consumption have been optimised, and code completion speed nearly doubled, according to JetBrains. A new built-in gem syncing tool is optimised for working on WSL (Windows Subsystem for Linux). Docker integration has been enhanced, too.

The RubyMine upgrade also adds support for Astro and Tailwind CSS configuration options, and improves navigation and working with shared contexts and examples in RSpec. The IDE footprint, meanwhile, is now significantly smaller when working with larger projects.