Microsoft consented to buy land for $180M NZ data center build

Credit: Rob O'Neill

Microsoft has been granted consent to buy 6.5 hectares of land classified as sensitive because it is rural and more than five hectares.

The exact location of the land, to be used as a site for data centers, was withheld by the Overseas Investment Office in a decision released today. Microsoft already owns three significant lots of land in Auckland's Westgate.

The consent described the land as a vacant site, ready for development. The investment, which was also not detailed in the decision, would support two data centers currently under construction which were consented under an earlier significant business asset application.

The news comes shortly after ASX-listed data center developer NextDC bought land in central Auckland and as CDC Data Centres develops further facilities in Auckland's north.



The vendor of the site or sites was Malaysian-owned Neil Construction, based in Grafton, which has extensive landholdings all over the city.

The Overseas Investment Office said New Zealand would benefit from the deal through the introduction of significant capital, including around $180 million of initial investment into this site, and by creating 50 new full time equivalent jobs once the data centre was operational

It would also support 300 temporary jobs during construction.



