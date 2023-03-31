Lenovo to launch new set of partner benefits next month

Menu
Claims to make it easier for partners to work with Lenovo

Lenovo will launch a new channel framework for its 360 partner program, bringing with it a bevy of benefits from next month.

Starting on 1 April, the framework is said to bring a “range of benefits and improvements”, which includes a simplified tiering structure, greater incentives, reduced KPIs, a “one-hand to shake approach”, an unspecified broad range of sales and technical enablement, as well as supposedly “unlocking … increased earning potential”.

“Through the unveiling of this new phase, we are making it easier for partners to work with us by simplifying processes across our range of business units, strengthen their competitive position through a new tiering structure and harness a limitless earning potential,” said Sunny Gandhi, Lenovo Australia and New Zealand director of channel and distribution.

On 1 May, the hardware vendor will also be launching its Lenovo Solutions Hub, a series of dashboards, content and enablement resources on the Lenovo Partner Hub, which it had previously announced in February

The initial announcement saw the vendor release new “learn and earn” initiatives for its channel program, which allowed partners to earn multi-level designations of Lenovo 360 accreditations through a combination of reaching revenue targets and seller courses and certifications.  

These, Lenovo claimed at the time, enabled partners to earn new status designations through Intelligent Devices, Infrastructure Solutions, or the 360 Tier which is a combination of both. 


