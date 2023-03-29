ComCom takes issue with Connexa's plan to buy 2degrees' network assets

Watchdog not happy with potential impact of Connexa serving both its own part-owner, Spark, as well as 2degrees.

Credit: Supplied

Competition regulator the Commerce Commission is not satisfied with the potential impact of Connexa's bid to buy parts of 2degrees' network.

Connexa, the company set up to own and manage Spark's mobile network, is now also seeking clearance to buy passive mobile telecommunications infrastructure assets from Two Degrees.



2 degrees CEO Mark Callander said in December the deal would enable further investment in the company's 5G build and increase the focus on 2degrees' core business.

“Today’s sale of 1124 towers will allow us focus more on, and continue to invest in, innovative solutions and services for Kiwis while realising the value of our passive mobile assets," he said.

However, based on the evidence presented, the Commerce Commission has signaled it was not satisfied the deal would be unlikely to substantially lessen competition.

The main issue for the regulator was that if the deal went ahead there would only be two large scale, national suppliers of passive infrastructure services compared to three currently.

"We are considering whether this reduction of suppliers could substantially lessen competition due to unilateral or coordinated effects by: reducing competition to supply uncommitted sites in local markets; reducing competition to entry for new entrants in downstream telecommunications services markets; and/or increasing the likelihood of coordination between suppliers of passive infrastructure services," the regulator noted in a Statement of Issues released today.

In considering the issues, the commission said it was testing how competition may be impacted by clauses in long-term services agreements between mobile network operators and the suppliers of passive infrastructure services, in particular non-discrimination clauses.

The proposed acquisition also raised a potential concern of vertical effects on 2degrees due to Spark retaining a 30 per cent ownership interest in Connexa, its ownership of Entelar, which Connexa uses as a contractor to build and maintain passive infrastructure, and the associated directors it has on the boards of each company.

"With the proposed acquisition, 2degrees would rely on Connexa for most of its passive infrastructure needs while, without the proposed acquisition, most of 2degrees’ passive infrastructure would be managed by a third TowerCo with no connection to Spark," the commission wrote.

"We are continuing to assess whether Spark would have the ability and incentive to influence Connexa to harm 2degrees – by raising its costs, reducing the quality of services provided by Connexa, delaying site builds or by any other means."

Connexa has submitted there was no risk of coordination between TowerCos or in any passive infrastructure services markets because a number of factors mean such coordination was unlikely to occur or not be sustainable.

However, the commission wrote that it was continuing to consider whether passive infrastructure services markets were vulnerable to such coordination and whether the proposed deal would be likely to make coordination "more likely, more complete or more sustainable".