4Cabling targets NZ with direct e-commerce play

Online store backed with local warehousing and the promise of prompt delivery.

Rob O'Neill Rob O'Neill (New Zealand Reseller News)
Chitrang Trivedi (4Cabling)

Chitrang Trivedi (4Cabling)

Credit: Supplied

Aussie manufacturer, wholesaler and retailer of cabling, server racks and IT accessories 4Cabling is wooing NZ customers through a new online store.

4Cabling said its omni-channel model was significantly different, disruptive and a "smarter way of doing business" based on the same formula it had been operating in Australian since 2006.

“We’re providing a cost-effective, solutions-based alternative for electricians and data communication installers to source quality products online and get them delivered where they want, when they want,” said 4Cabling CEO Chitrang Trivedi.

“Customers benefit from quality products, competitive prices and fast turnaround because they’re dealing direct with the supplier, rather than going through middlemen.”

Speed of delivery and accuracy of orders were key. 

“We know how frustrating – and costly – it can be for contractors if they receive the wrong items or have to wait because a particular product isn’t available," Trivedi said.

Maintaining high levels of stock across a wide range of products in a New Zealand warehouse and shipping 97 per cent of orders the same day would ensure quick delivery nationwide.

“We’re a solutions provider,” Trivedi said. “It’s a partnership approach where customers can talk to their 4Cabling account manager about a particular project and get the best solution.”


