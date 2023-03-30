Menu
HP ramps up incentives in Amplify refresh

Brings recent acquisitions of Poly, Teradici and HyperX into global partner program.

Eleanor Dickinson
HP is aiming to increase partner rebates and incentives as it opens its recently acquired subsidiaries into the Amplify Partner Program.  

As part of the program refresh, channel partners will offer a rate multiplier to boost compensation for “qualified partners”, known as More for More.

HP has also unveiled a new Fast Lane, which aims to simplify reimbursement of marketing development funds via an automated process for claims and payments. 

Announced during HP’s Amplify Partner Conference in Chicago, the personal computers and printing giant will now offer channel benefits for partners selling Poly, Teradici and HyperX solutions, which were all acquired over the last two years. 

HP also said it will bring distributors into the program, although has yet to reveal more details of their incorporation. 

The changes will begin from HP’s new fiscal year in November 2023.  

“The HP Amplify program represents the industry’s first to reward partners across performance, capabilities and collaboration and we’re looking forward to integrating our evolving and expanding portfolio into the Amplify Partner Program as of our new fiscal year,” said Kobi Elbaz, general manager of HP global channel organisation. 

“Amplify will continue to serve as the foundation for partner engagement and we will continue to enhance the program based on the evolution of our portfolio, changing market dynamics and most importantly, partner feedback.” 

Launched in 2020, the Amplify program was aimed at overhauling traditional channel practices in response to increased levels of digitalisation, setting fresh partner expectations amid a sizeable shift in go-to-market strategy. 

A year later, the vendor unveiled HP Amplify Data Insights, which was said to combine third-party intelligence and partner data into one “intuitive dashboard”, allowing technology providers to benchmark performance, enhance customer experience levels and strengthen long-term strategic priorities. 

This year also saw HP put its partner sustainability program, Impact, at the top of the agenda. Aiming to reach its goal of enrolling at least 50 per cent of partners in Amplify Impact by 2025, HP announced that partners receiving 3-Star sustainability recognition will earn a point towards eligibility for Power and Power Services from May 2023.

Eleanor Dickinson travelled as a guest of HP to Chicago for HP’s Amplify Partner Conference.


