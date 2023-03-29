Menu
Spark sets date for 3G shutdown, clears space for rural 5G

Rob O'Neill Rob O'Neill (New Zealand Reseller News)
Comments
Mark Beder (Spark)

Mark Beder (Spark)

Credit: Supplied

Spark will shut down its legacy 3G network towards the end of 2025, freeing up radio spectrum to enable the roll out of 5G in rural areas.

Few customers would even notice the change, the telco said. Only four per cent of Spark's total network data traffic was currently running over 3G and voice calls on the technology had declined by 70 per cent since 2019.

“Our 3G network enabled New Zealanders to use the internet for the first time on their mobile phones," said Spark chief operating officer Mark Beder. "While it’s served us very well, 14 years on, newer mobile generations are far better suited to meet today's needs."

Spark assured customers it would be enhancing 4G coverage in the few areas where 3G was the only service available.

"We will also be getting in touch directly with customers to support them to make any necessary device replacements over the next two years," Beder said.

Some customers were still connecting to 3G on older devices even in areas where 4G was available, he said. These devices will need to be replaced ahead of the closure. 

Other customers may have 4G capability on their phone but not enabled it in their settings.

Many mobile devices can also make traditional voice calls over WiFi even if there was no mobile network coverage available. Spark also planned to introduce SMS texting over WiFi this year.

Spark, which has recently been exploring high-performance 5G technologies,first introduced 3G in 2009. 


Tags WiFi mobile phones Telecommunications 3g 4g telcos 5G spark

