Talent shines in Aotearoa as Reseller News unveils finalists for Women in ICT Awards

Record number of nominations received in 2023.

Julia Talevski Julia Talevski (New Zealand Reseller News)
Reseller News WIICTA 2023

Credit: Reseller News

Reseller News is proud to announce the finalists of the Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA) in 2023, underpinned by a record-breaking number of submissions as female accomplishment and achievement reaches new heights in Aotearoa.

Mirroring the entire Kiwi ecosystem, 108 finalists (98 individuals and 10 companies) make the shortlist from a pool of more than 175 nominations, spanning partner, telco, vendor and distributor businesses.

With finalists located across both North and South Islands, WIICTA will house the largest celebration of female excellence within the technology channel across New Zealand -- surpassing a record-breaking finalists haul in 2022 by more than 10 per cent.

All career stages are in the spotlight from graduate-level entrants to well-established CEOs, in addition to inspiring entrepreneurs, creative thinkers and technical experts, as well as talent rising through the ranks and consistent high-performing individuals. This is also supported by both individual and company champions of D&I initiatives.

Collectively, WIICTA in 2023 stands tall as the leading forum for setting the industry benchmark for female achievement across New Zealand, honouring the channel across eight categories, spanning Innovation, Technical, Entrepreneur, Graduate, Rising Star, Shining Star, Achievement and D&I Champion (Company and Individual) awards.

The winners will now be selected by an executive panel of more than 75 industry judges, acknowledging creativity, innovation and excellence.

Set for Tuesday 30 May 2023, the winners will be announced at an in-person celebration lunch at the Cordis, Auckland. 

Reseller News has celebrated gender diversity and recognised female excellence across the Kiwi channel since first launching WIICTA in 2016, acknowledging the achievements of a talented group of female front runners who have become influential figures across the local industry.

Reseller News congratulates all finalists and thanks all organisations and individuals for taking the time to submit nominations. Finalists are listed below by name and organisation.

INNOVATION

This award recognises a creative-thinking candidate who is a standout in bringing innovation to life through a big picture and out-of-the-box approach to business. This individual is unrivalled at converting embryonic ideas into viable working solutions through a unique thought process designed to continually push the envelope.

  • Angela Bounmilay - 2degrees
  • Lorraine Anderson - Cognizant
  • Kate Fraser - HPE 
  • Hazel Erickson - Leaven
  • Devon Stewart - OSS Group
  • Sai Chaitanya - Quanton

Read more on the next page...


