Kelly Johnson joins Arrow ECS as A/NZ sales director

Starting 11 April, Johnson will drive Arrow’s digital sales in the region.

Arrow Electronics has hired Kelly Johnson as its new sales director of its enterprise computing solutions (ECS) business in Australia and New Zealand.

Starting 11 April, Johnson will lead Arrow’s enterprise and commercial businesses and will drive Arrow’s digital sales in the region.

Most recently, Kelly served as the country manager for Australia at ESET Digital Security.

Prior to this, she spent ten years in New Zealand launching and developing an Apple division at Ingram Micro, where she accumulated 30 years of experience across multiple roles in five different countries.

“We were impressed by the caliber of Kelly’s international distribution experience and welcome her to lead our sales efforts across the Australia and New Zealand regions,” Arrow ECS A/NZ general manager, Paul Marnane said.

“Kelly is a respected sales leader with a track record of growth and in-depth knowledge of the channel landscape across Australia and New Zealand. We look forward to her continuing to help Arrow A/NZ build strong relationships with our channel partners and vendors.”

In February, ESET shifted its local leadership structure into Singapore.

No other local staff were impacted by the move.











