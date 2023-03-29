Menu
Kelly Johnson joins Arrow ECS as A/NZ sales director

Kelly Johnson joins Arrow ECS as A/NZ sales director

Starting 11 April, Johnson will drive Arrow’s digital sales in the region.

Julia Talevski Julia Talevski (ARN)
Comments

Arrow Electronics has hired Kelly Johnson as its new sales director of its enterprise computing solutions (ECS) business in Australia and New Zealand.

Starting 11 April, Johnson will lead Arrow’s enterprise and commercial businesses and will drive Arrow’s digital sales in the region.

Most recently, Kelly served as the country manager for Australia at ESET Digital Security. 

Prior to this, she spent ten years in New Zealand launching and developing an Apple division at Ingram Micro, where she accumulated 30 years of experience across multiple roles in five different countries. 

“We were impressed by the caliber of Kelly’s international distribution experience and welcome her to lead our sales efforts across the Australia and New Zealand regions,” Arrow ECS A/NZ general manager, Paul Marnane said. 

“Kelly is a respected sales leader with a track record of growth and in-depth knowledge of the channel landscape across Australia and New Zealand. We look forward to her continuing to help Arrow A/NZ build strong relationships with our channel partners and vendors.”

In February, ESET shifted its local leadership structure into Singapore. 

No other local staff were impacted by the move. 





Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags Arrow ECS

Events

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Channel gathers for Nextgen New Zealand's Summer Party

Channel gathers for Nextgen New Zealand's Summer Party

​Held in Auckland on International Women's Day, Nextgen New Zealand's Summer Party was an opportunity to celebrate its 10th anniversary in 2023. Nextgen's channel community seized the opportunity to mix business with pleasure and enjoy an in-person gathering.

Channel gathers for Nextgen New Zealand's Summer Party
Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'

Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'

Lenovo WILL+ (Women in Lenovo Leadership), in partnership with Reseller News' Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA), hosted a 'breaking the bias' luncheon in Auckland. Special guest Victoria Harris, co-founder of The Curve, gave an interactive session about closing the gender finances gap by taking control of your finances - while we work on mitigating bias in emerging technologies, we must also focus on eliminating bias where ideas emerge.

Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'
Channel honours ecosystem excellence at Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

Channel honours ecosystem excellence at Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

​Market-leading partners, vendors, distributors, telcos, start-ups and individuals were honoured during the Innovation Awards in 2022, as Reseller News raised the bar for ecosystem excellence in New Zealand. This running of Innovation Awards celebrated the accomplishments of 34 winners with Vanessa Sorenson inducted into the Hall of Fame 2022. Photos by Catus Photography.​

Channel honours ecosystem excellence at Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022
Show Comments
 