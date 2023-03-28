Menu
Fastly adds tiering to partner program

Reveals new partner incentives.

Eleanor Dickinson
Alan Chan (Fastly)

US-based edge cloud network provider Fastly has released a new partner program, adding tiers for the first time. 

Previously, Fastly categorised partners as either resellers, platform partners and cloud partners. Now, however, they will be grouped into Member, Sliver, Gold and Platinum, which will reflect met targets.  

The program will also include incentives such as channel marketing funds, training, an advisory board and a dedicated channel account manager. 

“We’ve spent the past months structuring ourselves for growth and investing in capabilities to help partners be successful in Australia, New Zealand and beyond,” said Alan Chan, Fastly A/NZ head of channel and partnership. 

“The new program is another validation of our commitment to the channel community. We are proud of the progress that we have made in the region and we look forward to accelerating growth with our partners this year.” 

Chan himself joined the vendor at the beginning of last year .

Existing Fastly partners are automatically enrolled in the program and can get access to resources and benefits on Fastly’s new partner portal. 

“Our partners are critical to Fastly’s growth and success, so we’ve designed a program that makes it easier for them to win more business while ensuring customers get the value and quality they expect,” said Emily Friedberg, group VP of global partnerships at Fastly.

“More than ever, customers are looking to deliver the fastest online experiences possible, improving site performance, enhancing security, and empowering innovation at a global scale. That’s why we’ve made it simpler for partners to deliver a complete solution through Fastly’s edge cloud platform.” 

According to Fastly, the new program extends its Global Partner Network by providing greater flexibility, support and incentives for resellers, systems integrators, managed services providers and consultants. 


