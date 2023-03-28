Westcon-Comstor earns AWS Security Competency status

Claims to be the first IT distributor to achieve the status in Asia Pacific.

Dave Rosenberg (Westcon-Comstor) Credit: Foundry

Global technology distributor Westcon-Comstor has achieved Amazon Web Services' Security Competency status.

The Security Competency sits within the identity and access management category of AWS' competency programme.

Claiming to be the first IT distributor to earn the status in APAC, the designation identifies Westcon-Comstor as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member that meets the standards for security, compliance and architecture, providing specialised software designed to help enterprise customers adopt, develop and deploy ‘complex’ security projects on AWS, Westcon-Comstor said.

“This recognition underscores our commitment to delivering secure, compliant and innovative cloud solutions to our customers,” said Patrick Aronson, executive vice president of APAC at Westcon-Comstor.

“Achieving the AWS Security Competency in the Identity and Access Management Category demonstrates Westcon-Comstor have deep technical expertise with AWS security and proven customer success securing the cloud journey with their vendor solutions and services offerings," said Jeremiah Jenson, global leader of distribution at AWS.

"We look forward to further accelerating AWS Partner success with Westcon-Comstor across the APAC region,” he added.



Westcon-Comstor New Zealand managing director Dave Rosenberg reflected this deepened commitment to AWS, saying that “the Security Competency with AWS further demonstrates our unwavering investment and commitment to both security and AWS”.

“It is the logical initial competency to continue to support the growth of our partners,” he added.

AWS launched its Security Competency offerings in July, claiming the eight new categories aligned with work streams and functional areas that “customers commonly encounter during their cloud journey”.







