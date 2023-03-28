Cost pressures, partner 'cadence' challenge DIA's massive Te Ara Manaaki program

Fixed price contracts rolled out to help manage delivery risk.

Credit: IDG

A gateway review by Treasury has highlighted challenges to the delivery of the Department of Internal Affairs' massive Te Ara Manaaki program.

The review from last May found cost pressures from COVID-19 had impacted the programme's original business case.

However, the introduction of two new delivery partners, each with different methodologies and a different delivery "cadence", also presented a new and more challenging risk landscape if strong and effective programme governance was not applied.

Te Ara Manaaki has two workstreams: civil registration, and passports and citizenship.

DWS Group – an HCL Technologies company – is replacing the ageing Births, Deaths and Marriages systems with its own, modern, commercial off the shelf civil registration system, dubbed the Civil Registration and Vital Statistics Solution (CRVS), to enable identity services.

DXC Technology, meanwhile, is replacing DIA's citizenship system and services and improving its passports system and services. That new system is a customer-centred management solution (CCMS) built on Microsoft Dynamics 365.

Treasury’s Gateway review gave Te Ara Manaaki an amber rating, meaning successful delivery appeared feasible but significant issues required management attention.

DIA is delivering Te Ara Manaaki in two phases. The first, costing $95.4 million, began in July 2017 and ended in March 2021. The second, costing $152.8 million, runs from April 2021 until June 2025.



Phase 2 is larger and more complex than the first phase with more systems being worked on and delivering a larger scale of business change.

"The recommendations from the review were promptly resolved and reported to central agencies," Greg Archer, general manager Te Ara Manaaki told Reseller News.

"Mitigations to these include signing fixed price contracts and ramping up our programme management disciplines."

Archer said DIA's programme management and governance processes were closely aligned to the "best practice" programme management framework Managing Successful Programmes, or MSP. This focuses on benefit delivery, while mitigating risk and actively engaging stakeholders.

The new life and identity services need to be about customers, not about products, the department said.

"We need to future-proof the underlying technical infrastructure to achieve this shift.," Archer said. "That will enable DIA to guard New Zealanders’ life event information for the past, present and into the future."

Accessing life and identity services would be easier and safer for customers and, with more things online, customers could manage and track their own information.

More automation would also mean fewer and more robust systems, making internal processes more efficient and effective, Archer said.

The department is now forecasting delivery within approved budget and timeframes.

"The new civil registration system is set to go live in late 2024," Archer said, "Analysis, design, build and data migration is on track. Improved citizenship and passports functionality is on track."

Four releases had already been successfully delivered - knowledge management, alerts management, workflow management foundations and photo editor to allow customers to crop or rotate their first-time passport photos.

Asked if it could share the actual Treasury review, DIA declined, saying it was part of an independent and confidential peer review process.