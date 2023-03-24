Soft Solutions to front Claroty's market entry into New Zealand

Menu
Claroty's platform helps secure cyber-physical industrial and operational systems.

Industrial cybersecurity company Claroty has chosen Bluechip to expand into New Zealand through its subsidiary distributor Soft Solutions. 

New York-based Claroty's platform helps to secure "cyber-physical" industrial control systems and operational technology across industrial, healthcare, and commercial environments.

Its software provides visibility, continuous monitoring and threat detection capabilities, helping organisations to quickly identify and respond to threats to critical infrastructure.

Soft solutions will make Claroty’s solutions available to customers in New Zealand through both access to the platform and support services.

"Industrial control systems are increasingly being targeted by cybercriminals, and our partnership with Claroty will enable us to provide our customers with the tools they need to protect their critical infrastructure," said Chris Fitzgerald, managing director at Soft Solutions. 

Jason Payne, head of channels and alliances, A/NZ, at Claroty, said Soft Solutions' strong reputation in the market, combined with its experience in delivering software, made it the ideal partner to help Claroty expand its reach in the region.


