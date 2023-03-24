Menu
Vodafone claims to be NZ's fastest growing ICT provider

Telco forecasts it is on track to exceed guidance in 2023.

Jason Paris (Vodafone NZ).

Credit: Vodafone

With a rebrand to One looming, telco Vodafone NZ is telling investors it is the fastest growing ICT provider in the country.

Major shareholder Infratil has released presentation material for its investor day today, including presentations from its technology sector investments: Canberra Datacentres and one from Vodafone NZ CEO Jason Paris.

Quoting market analyst firm IDC as its source, Vodafone NZ's presentation said its ICT business was growing faster than the market due to good momentum in contact centres, public cloud migrations and security, via the partial acquisition of cyber security specialist Defend in February 2022. 

"We are the fastest growing ICT provider in the country," the deck stated.

Vodafone said a new business simplification programme was helping the telco become "an even leaner and more efficient business" and to deliver further gains in customer service and cost reduction.

Focus areas included: product rationalisation, improved digital first customer journeys and experience, operational excellence driven by AI, robotics and automation and technology modernisation as well as the major brand change.

The company had also pivoted from changing out parts of its existing IT stack with a new vendor to upgrading those components with existing partners.

The new brand would enable significant ongoing cost savings, improve mobile trading performance, accelerate ICT growth and drive dramatic simplification and efficiency across the company, Vodafone said.

The brand change would also drive focus within the business, Vodafone said, using a mantra of "One plan, One click, One call, One bill, One process, One decision maker, One meeting".

The telco forecast it was on track to exceed its 2023 guidance range of $490 million to $520 million with estimated overall growth of around 10 per cent.

Recordings of the presentations are expected to be posted on Infratil's website later today.



Tags contact centreTelecommunicationsvodafone NZDefendcyber securityCloud

