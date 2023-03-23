Menu
Ingram Micro gains AWS Migration Competency status

Will be delivered through Ingram Micro’s Centre of Excellence.

Ingram Micro is claiming to be the first global Amazon Web Services (AWS) distributor to achieve the global cloud provider's Migration Competency. 

The AWS Migration Competency recognises Ingram Micro’s ability to help channel partners in Australia and New Zealand migrate workloads to AWS. 

According to the distributor, benefits include reducing the time to value and expanding access to secure cloud services for it and its customers. 

Ingram Micro already has several AWS Competency and AWS Service Delivery designations, including the AWS Cloud Management Tools (CMT) Competency, the AWS DevOps Consulting Competency and the AWS Config Service Delivery designation. 

“Achieving the AWS Migration Competency further differentiates Ingram Micro as an AWS Partner, giving our channel partners in Australia and New Zealand access to professional services that can help them accelerate the customer cloud adoption journey by providing technical personnel, tools, education and technical support to partners and their customers,” said Trent Gomersall, director of Ingram Micro A/NZ Cloud, Hybrid Business Applications and Cyber Security. 

“Delivered through Ingram Micro’s Centre of Excellence, the expanded portfolio of migration services brings in-depth knowledge, technical skill and business value to Ingram Micro’s channel partners in Australia and New Zealand looking to expand their AWS capabilities to meet the needs of the global economy and grow more profitably. 

“As more and more businesses look to digitally optimise, we believe demand for migration services and the MSPs who can deliver them will follow.”  

In 2021, AWS and Ingram Micro inked a global strategic collaboration agreement under a multi-year joint investment deal.

The deal expanded on an existing collaboration agreement between the two companies and broadly saw Ingram Micro Cloud bolster relationships with system integrators and value-added resellers for AWS through partner enablement and support initiatives.


