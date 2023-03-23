Noel Leeming's operating profit plunges as customers cut work-from-home spending

Technology retailer Noel Leeming reported soft trading today as customers slowed spending on big ticket items and working from home products.

Sales at The Warehouse-owned chain decreased 4.5 per cent to $556.7 million in the six months ending 29 January 2023.

While there was a modest improvement in the first quarter, with sales up 3.3 per cent on the prior period, second-quarter sales slumped 9.9 per cent as consumer spending declined.

Competitive trading, changes in the category mix of sales and increased cost of doing business also hit Noel Leeming's bottom line with operating profit declining 41.4 per cent to $17.2 million.

The Warehouse Group's overall cost of doing business increased 3.5 per cent, largely due to planned core systems development, for which a large proportion of previously capitalised costs were now treated as operating expenses under new SaaS accounting standards.

The group has been rolling out Oracle's E-Business Suite in a $100 million transformation project over the past few years, most recently focusing on inventory management.

The investment came with increased recurring operating costs in licence fees, continuous improvement and support.

In addition, deprecation increased 18 per cent due to higher capital expenditure levels over the last couple of years.

“Whilst we have reprioritised some digital initiatives, in response to more challenging conditions, we remain committed to our long-term ecosystem strategy,” CEO Nick Grayston said.

The Warehouse Group overall announced group sales of $1.8 billion, up 4.8 per cent compared to the 2022 half year. Gross profit was $592.4 million, down 1.2 per cent or $7.2 million from $599.6 million in the 2022 half year.

During the half, customers returned to shopping in-store, with foot traffic increasing and online sales decreasing.

Online sales made up 11 per cent of total Warehouse Group sales, compared to 19.6 per cent in the first half of 2022, while click and collect sales were broadly in line with prior period at 51.7 per cent of online sales, compared to 50.1 per cent.

Grayston promised to improve performance.

“We have experienced a very challenging retail trading environment in the last six months, and we are taking decisive action to improve financial performance and operational efficiency across the group," he said.

"This includes rebalancing capital expenditure to focus on operational performance and reprioritising transformation projects to concentrate on EBIT delivery.”

Some difficult cost cutting decisions had to be made, including reducing labour costs at the Auckland store support office, which would see a reduction of up to 340 roles.