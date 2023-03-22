Government CISO Andrew Hampton to lead Security Intelligence Service

Since 2016, Hampton has led a transformation of GCSB's capabilities.

Andrew Hampton (NZSIS) Credit: Supplied

Government chief information security officer Andrew Hampton has been promoted to director-general of security and chief executive of the Security Intelligence Service (SIS).

Hampton has been the director-general and chief executive of the Government Communication Security Bureau (GCSB) since April 2016.

There he led a transformation of the agency’s capabilities, service offerings, stakeholder relations and public reputation while responding to a period of significant disruption.

The SIS detects, investigates and mitigates national security threats, collecting intelligence relevant to the security of New Zealand and the region and providing protective security advice to help government agencies better protect their people, information and assets from threats.

“I’m very pleased to appoint Mr Hampton to this role,” deputy public service commissioner Heather Baggott said.

Hampton was a highly respected and skilled senior public service leader with a deep understanding of the challenges and opportunities facing the national security sector in New Zealand, she said.

“As chief executive of the GCSB, Mr Hampton led both the Intelligence and cyber security functions, including being government chief information security officer, which bear many similarities to the functions of the NZSIS,” Baggott said.

In recent times, the GCSB and the Security Intelligence Service worked with Microsoft and Amazon Web Services to boost cyber security in government agency cloud deployments.

The agencies and vendors delivered baseline security templates for Azure and AWS cloud offerings to the public service.

GCSB also completed a $440 million cryptographic products infrastructure project, which, broadly speaking, encrypted Aotearoa New Zealand’s most important information.

Hampton has been appointed for five years from 17 April, 2023.