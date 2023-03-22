Menu
Oracle ties up with Nvidia to offer AI supercomputing service

Oracle ties up with Nvidia to offer AI supercomputing service

A new AI supercomputing service, dubbed Nvidia DGX Cloud, has been made generally available on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure’s Supercluster.

Anirban Ghoshal Anirban Ghoshal (Network World)
Comments
Credit: Oracle

Oracle is partnering with Nvidia to offer a new AI supercomputing service, dubbed DGX Cloud and available immediately, using Oracle Cloud Infrastructure's Supercluster.

“OCI has excellent performance. They have a two-tier computing fabric and management network," Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said during his keynote at the company’s annual GTC conference on Tuesday.

Nvidia is working with other cloud providers to provide similar services, but Oracle is its first partner to go live with an offering.

 "Nvidia's CX7 along with Oracle’s non-blocking remote direct access memory (RDMA) forms the computing fabric," Huang said. "And Bluefield 3 will be the infrastructure processor for the management network. The combination is a state-of-the-art DGX AI supercomputer that can be offered as a multitenant cloud service.”

The announcement comes after Oracle Chairman Larry Ellison told analysts on a recent quarterly earnings conference call that the company has been experiencing increasing demand from enterprises running AI workloads.

OCI’s Supercluster includes OCI Compute Bare Metal, which provides an ultralow-latency RDMA over Converged Ethernet (RoCE) cluster based on networking technology, and a choice of high performance computing storage options.

AI service supports massively parallel applications

The AI supercomputing service, according to Oracle, can support thousands of OCI Compute Bare Metal instances with tens of thousands of Nvidia A100 GPUs for processing massively parallel applications.

“OCI Supercluster networking can now scale up to 4,096 OCI Compute Bare Metal instances with 32,768 A100 GPUs,” said Karan Batta, vice president of product at Oracle. She added that, “OCI plans to offer Compute Bare Metal instances with Nvidia H100 GPUs later this year.”

Nvidia had first announced its intent to launch the DGX Cloud Service in partnership with cloud service providers in the beginning of March when it announced quarterly earnings.

The DGX Cloud also will be supported by Microsoft, Google Cloud, and other cloud providers, Nvidia said.

Microsoft Azure is expected to begin hosting DGX Cloud next quarter, and the service will soon expand to Google Cloud and other providers, Nvidia said in its announcement Tuesday.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Events

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'

Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'

Lenovo WILL+ (Women in Lenovo Leadership), in partnership with Reseller News' Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA), hosted a 'breaking the bias' luncheon in Auckland. Special guest Victoria Harris, co-founder of The Curve, gave an interactive session about closing the gender finances gap by taking control of your finances - while we work on mitigating bias in emerging technologies, we must also focus on eliminating bias where ideas emerge.

Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'
Channel honours ecosystem excellence at Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

Channel honours ecosystem excellence at Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

​Market-leading partners, vendors, distributors, telcos, start-ups and individuals were honoured during the Innovation Awards in 2022, as Reseller News raised the bar for ecosystem excellence in New Zealand. This running of Innovation Awards celebrated the accomplishments of 34 winners with Vanessa Sorenson inducted into the Hall of Fame 2022. Photos by Catus Photography.​

Channel honours ecosystem excellence at Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022
Channel community unites to kick-start Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

Channel community unites to kick-start Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

More than 530 executives came together under the Reseller News roof to celebrate ecosystem excellence and customer value at the Innovation Awards in 2022. Honoured during a black-tie event at the Cordis in Auckland, this running of Innovation Awards acknowledged the market-leading accomplishments of partners, vendors, distributors, telcos, start-ups and individuals, selected from a record-breaking pool of 224 finalists.

Channel community unites to kick-start Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022
Show Comments
 