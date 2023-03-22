New Relic appoints ex-Dell EMC leader as SVP for APJ

New Relic has appointed Kris Day as senior vice president for Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ).

In his new role, Day will be responsible for leading the observability platform provider’s sales teams to grow its footprint in the region, while delivering go-to-market strategies and enhancing the partner ecosystem.

Day has over two decades of sales and leadership experience in the technology industry across APAC and Europe, with his latest role being the sales VP for APJ at Dell EMC. At Dell, he led multiple teams managing complex customer cloud and digital transformation journeys. Prior to that, he held senior positions at NetApp and Hewlett-Packard.

“Kris joins New Relic at a time when we are witnessing organisations exploring a much broader, full lifecycle observability strategy,” said Mark Dodds, New Relic’s chief revenue officer. “They are also navigating the increased complexity of multi-cloud environments and the modernisation of application architectures.

“We are delighted to have Kris support our shift to more meaningful observability practices in the region as organisations accelerate their digital transformation ambitions against the backdrop of challenging economic pressures. His wide-ranging experience across APJ will ensure that New Relic continues to deliver exceptional results to customers.”

Day’s appointment comes at a time of a rapid period of expansion for the business, including the opening of two offices in India, and recognition as a certified Great Place to Work in Singapore and Australia.

“I believe New Relic is uniquely positioned to capitalise on emerging market trends given its all-in-one observability approach,” said Kris Day.



“The APJ market represents a strong growth opportunity for New Relic, with room for greater adoption in the more mature markets of Australia, New Zealand and Japan. There are also significant opportunities for growth in the technology hubs of Southeast Asia and Korea, and an opportunity to tap into the rapidly growing Indian market, which is home to a vast number of the world’s developers.”



“I am thrilled to oversee the continued implementation of cohesive observability strategies for our customers and help to further enable our partners across the region. I intend to spend my first 60 days in the role meeting with these groups in order to strengthen our position and drive greater adoption.”