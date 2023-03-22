Menu
Endor Labs launches ‘selective’ global Hyperdrive partner program

Offering presales support, solution deployment, joint solution development, technical expertise and sales enablement.

Sasha Karen Sasha Karen (ARN)
Credit: Photo 61782504 © Stephanie Zieber | Dreamstime.com

Software vendor Endor Labs has launched a partner program focused on generating solutions for supply chain security, dependency selection and lifecycle management.

The program, which is an opt-in model as opposed to containing tiers, offers a “full complement” of expert presales support and solution deployment, as well as joint solution development, technical expertise and sales enablement.

“Hyperdrive partners directly benefit from unlocking new services revenue streams from advising, building and running OSS [open source software] lifecycle programs,” Endor claimed.

The vendor, which launched in October last year, is targeting value-added resellers, advisory firms, solution providers and technology and integration partners in particular as part of its partner push to provide solutions that “protect entire software inventories and turbo-charge application development”.

Additionally, partners with existing application modernisation, application development, application security or DevSecOps practices are considered a plus.

Andrew Davidson (Endor Labs)Credit: Endor Labs
Andrew Davidson (Endor Labs)

However, Endor is being selective in who it accepts as a partner, according to Andrew Davidson, VP of business development and alliances at Endor Labs.

“With a 100 per cent channel go-to-market strategy and a specialised technology, we aim to invest heavily in a few strategic partners instead of small investments in several,” he said to ARN.

The program is available to partners across Asia Pacific (APAC) as well as the Americas and Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA).


