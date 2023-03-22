Auditor-General calls on Treasury to plug $2.1 billion Holidays Act hole

Controller and Auditor-General John Ryan. Credit: Supplied

The Auditor-General is concerned about growing Holidays Act liabilities, especially in health and education, as a result of payroll software issues.

"The liability continues to grow because of non-compliant payroll systems, and the cost of administering these payments through revisions to assumptions and the recalculation of the liability is considerable," The Auditor-General reported to Parliament's Finance and Expenditure Committee late last year.

The provision for employee entitlements on the government's books included $2.1 billion to settle amounts owing to employees who had been paid less than their legal entitlements under the Holidays Act 2003.

"We have reported this as a key audit matter since 2018, and progress on this complex matter has been slow," the watchdog reported. "In some cases, current employees are still being paid incorrect amounts when leave is taken or paid out."

Failing to pay staff their entitlements was both a financial and an ethical issue that had been outstanding for many years, the Auditor-General said.

"Our Office is of the view that it is critical that a plan is put in place to resolve this matter in the next financial year."

Agencies have been grappling to redress historic compliance failures, retroactively recalculating entitlements over several years and in many cases replacing payroll systems entirely.

The financial watchdog recommended that Treasury and other central agencies take a leadership role in resolving settlements, especially in the health and education sectors.

"We also suggest asking about how these settlements will be funded and how the rest of the public sector is progressing in settling the outstanding entitlements."

Many public and private sector entities have faced challenges in interpreting the Holidays Act and paying employees amounts that complied with the law. Since the issue was first identified, many entities had calculated the historical amounts owing, paid these to staff, and fixed systems so that staff were paid correctly.

However, former district health boards and schools had not yet achieved this.

"For some of these entities, there is significant uncertainty in the final amounts owed and the time frame for resolution and payment," the report said.

The provision for former district health boards, for instance, was $1.7 billion based on work done in previous and current years that involved selecting a small sample of former and current employees, applying assumptions and calculating a provision by extrapolating the result to the known population.

The Auditor-General was, however, satisfied the provision made in the government's books was reasonable and where a liability could not be reliably measured, contingent liability disclosures were appropriate.

In response, the government said settlements in health and schools were complex, given the nature of their workforces.

Progress was being made in health and two questions were expected to be considered by the board of Te Whatu Ora - Health NZ in January 2023.

"We expect payments to those entitled will begin in the current calendar year and that a large portion of the payments will be complete," the response said.

For schools the focus was data validation, as there were complications across different payroll systems over the time where entitlements could be owing.

"For specialist and support staff, principles have been agreed and a calculator is currently being independently reviewed," the response said. "Payments are expected to begin later this calendar year."

For teaching staff, there remained a substantive outstanding item being discussed with the union. Calculating the liability and making payments for this issue was expected over the next 12 to 36 months.

