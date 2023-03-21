Tech Data gains AWS Premier Tier Service Partner status

Claims it is the first distributor in the A/NZ region to earn the status.

Tech Data has gained the Premier Tier Services Partner status in Amazon Web Services’ (AWS) Partner Network.



Nicholas Jamsek, cloud business leader at Tech Data Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ) said this marks a “significant milestone” as an AWS partner.

By earning the status, Tech Data will keep driving cloud initiatives with AWS for migrations, AWS Storage Gateway Hardware Appliance and public sector organisations.

It also claims it is the first distributor in the A/NZ region to earn the status.

To earn the status, Tech Data had to complete a “rigorous” approval process through accreditations and certifications, show a long-term investment in its relationship with AWS and prove extensive expertise in deploying AWS solutions.

In addition to its Premier Tier Services Partner status, Tech Data and parent company TD Synnex also hold the AWS Cloud Operations Software Competency, the AWS Government Consulting Competency and the AWS Education Consulting Competency status.

Additionally, the pair have the AWS GovCloud (US) Delivery designation and are also a member of the AWS Managed Services Provider (MSP) program.

Tech Data’s premier status comes a month after it launched its cloud services portfolio in Australia, which covers more than 100 types of services across professional and support services.

This includes cloud implementation, deployment, configuration, migration, support services, trouble ticket management and infrastructure monitoring.