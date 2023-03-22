Cloudflare taps netQ as first NZ MSP

The partnership will bring Cloudflare’s web performance and security solutions to large enterprise, government, NGO, and commercial customers in New Zealand.

netQ has inked a deal to become Cloudflare’s first New Zealand managed services provider (MSP).

The partnership will see the systems integrator and security consulting firm support Cloudflare’s web performance and security solutions in large enterprises, government, NGOs, and commercial customers in New Zealand.

As part of the Cloudflare partner programme, netQ will offer a managed service including level one technical support, professional services, co-branding, joint marketing and training programmes for staff.

NetQ CEO Neille Bonner said that accelerating digital transformation programmes and security are now top-of-mind concerns for organisations, from the board level down.

“Zero trust architectures, speed and reliability are key components to ensuring security is central to their experience”, he said.

“NetQ is able to provide a comprehensive range of locally based security services by utilising Cloudflare’s in-country points of presence in Auckland and Christchurch. These services encompass fast and secure connections to websites and applications, as well as features such as load balancing, content delivery, and DDoS protection.”

“The partnership between Cloudflare and netQ will provide these advantages to customers, enabling them to concentrate on their core business while relying on Cloudflare's infrastructure to ensure their online presence remains secure.”

In October, Bonner shared with Reseller News the security and networking specialist's plans for growth, including building their brand profile, expanding offerings and a strategic partnership with Cato Networks.

Recognising the current market challenges of adapting to the hybrid workforce, alongside heightened cybersecurity threats, netQ was positioning to offer solutions for the increasing convergence of networking and security.

“What we’re wanting to do is offer our customers the ability to consume cloud-based services in a very simple and easy-to-provision manner,” Bonner said at the time.

“We’re trying to introduce new services that meet the needs of security requirements, meet the needs of a remote and hybrid workforce, procurement or supply chain challenges across the world and deliver outcomes that solve all of those problems.”