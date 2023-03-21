Incode launches in New Zealand with Infolog partnership

Infolog will be selling Incode’s ID verification and biometrics solutions to government and public sector clients first.

Martin Lazarevic (Incode) Credit: Supplied

Identity solutions vendor Incode has tapped Infolog as its first New Zealand partner, following its launch into the Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ) region last year.

Infolog will be selling Incode’s ID verification and biometrics solutions to government and public sector clients first, with the aim of building to sell to all clients in the coming months.

Incode founder and CEO Ricardo Amper said Infolog’s was an ideal fit for Incode’s expansion into New Zealand.

"Infolog's customer-first values mirror our own and its alignment to the industries most in need of biometric security makes them a perfect fit for us in-region,” he said.

“Marking the first channel partnership for Incode locally, we're confident the venture will be the perfect springboard to eliminating obsolete identity verification systems in New Zealand forever."

Speaking with Reseller News, Martin Lazarevic, vice president of Asia Pacific at Incode, emphasised the importance of having a strong local partner to bring Incode’s services to a new market.

“Infolog were a logical choice for us because they understand our service, they understand what the New Zealand market needs and it was a fantastic technological fit that we can add as a compliment to their already existing services in New Zealand,” he said.

“It’s our first foray into the country where we’ve got a strategic objective to partner rather than set up shop direct. We understand the importance of being able to work with organisations that already have an existing footprint in the market and Infolog were the logical choice for us.

“The common vision shared between Infolog and Incode is the idea of “one identity everywhere.”

Murray Towers, managing director of Infolog New Zealand, explained that they are seeing a “significant increase” in demand for biometric verification service among their client base spanning government and corporate.

He said that Infolog has had two dedicated staff members watching developments in the biometrics industry.

“We’ve kept an eye on developments in the identity biometrics space and I’ve seen many of the product features within Incode previously, but in reality the quality and maturity of the Incode product is somewhat special,” he said.

“Biometrics largely to date has just been about onboarding, but I think it’s got a massive future. It’s really all about the customer experience – security and privacy are key to that.”

Lazarevic said that Incode will be providing Infolog with a dedicated partnerships manager to work in alongside the Infolog team to identify opportunities and provide wraparound support for customer success.

Towers added that the partnership is likely to lead to future opportunities.

“The Incode product is not reliant on several third-party plugins to make it work – they are in control of their own product,” he said.

“For us, that means we can continue to develop with them. We can go to them with ideas and ask if they can work with us. That’s exciting.”