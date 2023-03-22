Auckland-based ITLive to replace Ivanti after service stoush

An apparent NTP time stamp bug has gone unresolved after several weeks of communications.

Dawid Sadie (ITLive) Credit: Supplied

Auckland managed IT and cloud service provider ITLive is parting company with Ivanti after issues of service quality.

ITLive hit technical headwinds earlier this month when its virtual private network appliance failed to update the network time protocol (NTP) time.

After a recommended upgrade was applied, Ivanti advised a minimum of three NTP servers should be used to protect against an incorrect time source. However, ITLive informed Ivanti it was already running four such servers.

The issue dragged on for three weeks, with ongoing failures requiring constant manual intervention from ITLive staff to correct its Ivanti Pulse appliance, technology the company acquired in 2020 after it had previously been acquired by Juniper.

"You have basically forced us into an impossible situation, putting our business and our customers at risk." ITLive director Dawid Sadie wrote to the vendor. "Your product is not stable or reliable and you don’t appear to either care or able to do anything about it."



More galling, ITLive believed it had paid for Gold-tier support.

"We will no longer sell or support Ivanti," Sadie wrote.



Until the NTP issue arose, the system had been highly valued by ITLive and considered hard to replace. Now, however, efforts are underway to find an alternative platform to serve customers.



The company was load testing Citrix Access Gateway, which so far supported its design.

Sadie said ITLive had a business process holding vendors accountable for the products and the support they provided.

Comment was sought from Ivanti, but emails to the company's press address bounced while no response was received to emails sent directly to staff.