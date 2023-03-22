Menu
Auckland-based ITLive to replace Ivanti after service stoush

Auckland-based ITLive to replace Ivanti after service stoush

An apparent NTP time stamp bug has gone unresolved after several weeks of communications.

Rob O'Neill Rob O'Neill (New Zealand Reseller News)
Comments
Dawid Sadie (ITLive)

Dawid Sadie (ITLive)

Credit: Supplied

Auckland managed IT and cloud service provider ITLive is parting company with Ivanti after issues of service quality.

ITLive hit technical headwinds earlier this month when its virtual private network appliance failed to update the network time protocol (NTP) time.

After a recommended upgrade was applied, Ivanti advised a minimum of three NTP servers should be used to protect against an incorrect time source. However, ITLive informed Ivanti it was already running four such servers.

The issue dragged on for three weeks, with ongoing failures requiring constant manual intervention from ITLive staff to correct its Ivanti Pulse appliance, technology the company acquired in 2020 after it had previously been acquired by Juniper.

"You have basically forced us into an impossible situation, putting our business and our customers at risk." ITLive director Dawid Sadie wrote to the vendor. "Your product is not stable or reliable and you don’t appear to either care or able to do anything about it."

More galling, ITLive believed it had paid for Gold-tier support.

"We will no longer sell or support Ivanti," Sadie wrote.

Until the NTP issue arose, the system had been highly valued by ITLive and considered hard to replace. Now, however, efforts are underway to find an alternative platform to serve customers.

The company was load testing Citrix Access Gateway, which so far supported its design.

Sadie said ITLive had a business process holding vendors accountable for the products and the support they provided.

Comment was sought from Ivanti, but emails to the company's press address bounced while no response was received to emails sent directly to staff.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags IT Service Managementmanaged services providersIvantiITLive

Events

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'

Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'

Lenovo WILL+ (Women in Lenovo Leadership), in partnership with Reseller News' Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA), hosted a 'breaking the bias' luncheon in Auckland. Special guest Victoria Harris, co-founder of The Curve, gave an interactive session about closing the gender finances gap by taking control of your finances - while we work on mitigating bias in emerging technologies, we must also focus on eliminating bias where ideas emerge.

Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'
Channel honours ecosystem excellence at Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

Channel honours ecosystem excellence at Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

​Market-leading partners, vendors, distributors, telcos, start-ups and individuals were honoured during the Innovation Awards in 2022, as Reseller News raised the bar for ecosystem excellence in New Zealand. This running of Innovation Awards celebrated the accomplishments of 34 winners with Vanessa Sorenson inducted into the Hall of Fame 2022. Photos by Catus Photography.​

Channel honours ecosystem excellence at Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022
Channel community unites to kick-start Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

Channel community unites to kick-start Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

More than 530 executives came together under the Reseller News roof to celebrate ecosystem excellence and customer value at the Innovation Awards in 2022. Honoured during a black-tie event at the Cordis in Auckland, this running of Innovation Awards acknowledged the market-leading accomplishments of partners, vendors, distributors, telcos, start-ups and individuals, selected from a record-breaking pool of 224 finalists.

Channel community unites to kick-start Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022
Show Comments
 