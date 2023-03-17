Menu
Deloitte named SAP NZ's partner of the year at inaugural awards

Awards were presented at SAP NZ's partner kick off meeting at the Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron.

Rob O'Neill Rob O'Neill (New Zealand Reseller News)
Gareth Glover (Deloitte NZ)

Credit: Supplied

SAP New Zealand has named the winners across six categories of its inaugural Partner Excellence Awards.

The awards cover excellence in innovation, customer engagement and cloud delivery and aim to reflect how partners are helping customers achieve their ambitions and continue to grow, especially in the cloud.

Presented at a ceremony at SAP New Zealand’s partner kick off meeting at Auckland’s Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron, the awards were hosted by NZ managing director Adrian Griffin and Mark Hettler, chief partner officer at SAP A/NZ.

Winning entries ranged from projects aimed at tackling significant business issues, from the skills gap and capacity challenges, through to employee education, and compliance.

The winners were:

Partner of the year: Deloitte

Cloud go-to-market excellence: Accenture

Cloud delivery excellence: Lagom

Cloud customer engagement: Realtech

Customer lifetime value realisation: DXC practice for SAP, for Christchurch City Council.

Partner innovation: Deloitte, for the Mitre 10 loyalty app.

“These awards are a testament to crucial role our partners play in supporting New Zealand businesses to grow and succeed, and show how we have been able to work together to help SAP customers navigate the market uncertainty of the past year and the lingering impact of the pandemic," Griffin said. 

"The submissions received demonstrate the thriving innovation, creativity and collaboration happening across the country.”

Gareth Glover, partner at Deloitte New Zealand, said the firm was thrilled to be recognised for its innovative work on SAP’s BTP platform to develop the Mitre 10 Loyalty App. 

"SAP’s decision to bring its Partner Excellence Awards to New Zealand this year, for the first time, demonstrates the value it places on its partners and the crucial work we’re doing across New Zealand to support SAP customers," he said.


