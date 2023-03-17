Menu
Datacom restructures sales teams, around 20 roles axed

Datacom restructures sales teams, around 20 roles axed

Datacom is establishing two new teams – one for customer quality and another for customer partnerships.

Rob O'Neill Rob O'Neill (New Zealand Reseller News)
Comments
Credit: Supplied

Datacom is embarking on a process to restructure its customer success and sales teams into two new unit with around 20 roles expected to be lost.

In a brief statement to Reseller News yesterday, a spokesperson for the New Zealand-based IT services giant said Datacom was constantly reviewing and evolving its strategy to ensure it was best placed to meet customer demand. 

"With our core focus being on delivering greater value to our customers, we are continuing a new strategy that will see us reshape our customer success and sales teams to help us align closer to deliver on our broader business objectives and create efficiencies in the way we work together as a team," the spokesperson said.

To do this, Datacom announced internally this week that it was establishing two new teams – a customer quality team and a customer partnerships team – for the New Zealand market. Both of these will bring together key talent from the two current teams. 

"We are currently in the consultation stage of this process and details are yet to be confirmed but the vast majority of roles will be reassigned reporting lines, with approximately 20 roles impacted," the spokesperson said.

As reported last year, Datacom Group's revenue increased to $1.45 billion in the year to 31 March 2022, up from NZ$1.41 billion in 2021, while net profit after tax fell to $28 million from $37 million. 

Employee benefits expenses increased $23 million year-on-year while other expenses were up $15 million.

The pandemic and disrupted supply chains were having an effect on the business, CEO Greg Davidson said in June, but there was no shortage of opportunities. 

 "The weight of our qualified deal pipeline is the largest we've ever seen with organisations coming to market wanting to make decisions about who to work with as a service provider, so our presales costs are also at the highest we've seen in ages," he said.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags it servicesDatacomsales team

Events

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'

Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'

Lenovo WILL+ (Women in Lenovo Leadership), in partnership with Reseller News' Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA), hosted a 'breaking the bias' luncheon in Auckland. Special guest Victoria Harris, co-founder of The Curve, gave an interactive session about closing the gender finances gap by taking control of your finances - while we work on mitigating bias in emerging technologies, we must also focus on eliminating bias where ideas emerge.

Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'
Channel honours ecosystem excellence at Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

Channel honours ecosystem excellence at Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

​Market-leading partners, vendors, distributors, telcos, start-ups and individuals were honoured during the Innovation Awards in 2022, as Reseller News raised the bar for ecosystem excellence in New Zealand. This running of Innovation Awards celebrated the accomplishments of 34 winners with Vanessa Sorenson inducted into the Hall of Fame 2022. Photos by Catus Photography.​

Channel honours ecosystem excellence at Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022
Channel community unites to kick-start Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

Channel community unites to kick-start Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

More than 530 executives came together under the Reseller News roof to celebrate ecosystem excellence and customer value at the Innovation Awards in 2022. Honoured during a black-tie event at the Cordis in Auckland, this running of Innovation Awards acknowledged the market-leading accomplishments of partners, vendors, distributors, telcos, start-ups and individuals, selected from a record-breaking pool of 224 finalists.

Channel community unites to kick-start Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022
Show Comments
 