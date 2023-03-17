Datacom restructures sales teams, around 20 roles axed

Datacom is establishing two new teams – one for customer quality and another for customer partnerships.

Credit: Supplied

Datacom is embarking on a process to restructure its customer success and sales teams into two new unit with around 20 roles expected to be lost.

In a brief statement to Reseller News yesterday, a spokesperson for the New Zealand-based IT services giant said Datacom was constantly reviewing and evolving its strategy to ensure it was best placed to meet customer demand.

"With our core focus being on delivering greater value to our customers, we are continuing a new strategy that will see us reshape our customer success and sales teams to help us align closer to deliver on our broader business objectives and create efficiencies in the way we work together as a team," the spokesperson said.

To do this, Datacom announced internally this week that it was establishing two new teams – a customer quality team and a customer partnerships team – for the New Zealand market. Both of these will bring together key talent from the two current teams.

"We are currently in the consultation stage of this process and details are yet to be confirmed but the vast majority of roles will be reassigned reporting lines, with approximately 20 roles impacted," the spokesperson said.

As reported last year, Datacom Group's revenue increased to $1.45 billion in the year to 31 March 2022, up from NZ$1.41 billion in 2021, while net profit after tax fell to $28 million from $37 million.

Employee benefits expenses increased $23 million year-on-year while other expenses were up $15 million.



The pandemic and disrupted supply chains were having an effect on the business, CEO Greg Davidson said in June, but there was no shortage of opportunities.

"The weight of our qualified deal pipeline is the largest we've ever seen with organisations coming to market wanting to make decisions about who to work with as a service provider, so our presales costs are also at the highest we've seen in ages," he said.