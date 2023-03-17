Menu
.NET 8 Preview 2 brings Blazor performance boosts

.NET 8 Preview 2 brings Blazor performance boosts

ASP.NET Core improvements in the second .NET 8 preview include a high-performance Blazor component for displaying tabular data and partial JIT compilation for Blazor WebAssembly apps.

Paul Krill Paul Krill (InfoWorld)
Comments

Microsoft’s second preview of its planned .NET 8 software development platform spruces up the ASP.NET Core web framework with a high-performance grid component and enhanced WebAssembly performance.

Microsoft .NET 8 Preview 2 was unveiled March 14 and is downloadable from dotnet.microsoft.com.

ASP.NET Core highlights in the new .NET 8 preview include a high-performance Blazor grid component, called QuickGrid, for displaying data in tabular form. It offers capabilities such as sorting, filtering, paging, and virtualization. Blazor is a framework for building client-side web UIs in C#.

.NET 8 Preview 2 also improves Blazor WebAssembly performance, using the “jiterpreter,” a new runtime feature in .NET that enables partial JIT (just in time) compilation support in the .NET IL interpreter. The jiterpreter optimizes the execution of interpreter bytecodes by replacing them with tiny bits of WebAssembly code.

.NET 8 Preview 2 follows .NET 8 Preview 1, unveiled February 21. Overall .NET 8 is set to bring new capabilities in areas such as Linux and JSON as well as full-stack web programming via ASP.NET Core. General availability of .NET 8 is planned for November.

Other ASP.NET Core improvements in .NET 8 Preview 2:

  • An analyzer is being introduced to provide a warning if developers attempt to resolve more than one parameter from the body in a minimal API. Multiple FromBody attributes are detected.
  • A new API, TryWriteAsync, in ProblemDetails supports more resilient integrations.
  • Performance of the named pipes transport has been improved.

Aside from ASP.NET Core improvements, .NET 8 Preview 2 includes the following new library features:

  • Extensions to the built-in validation attributes have been introduced in System.ComponentModel.DataAnnotations.
  • The RequiredAttribute now allows validating that structs do not equal their default values.
  • The LengthAttribute now can be used to set lower and upper bounds for strings or collections.

Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Events

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'

Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'

Lenovo WILL+ (Women in Lenovo Leadership), in partnership with Reseller News' Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA), hosted a 'breaking the bias' luncheon in Auckland. Special guest Victoria Harris, co-founder of The Curve, gave an interactive session about closing the gender finances gap by taking control of your finances - while we work on mitigating bias in emerging technologies, we must also focus on eliminating bias where ideas emerge.

Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'
Channel honours ecosystem excellence at Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

Channel honours ecosystem excellence at Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

​Market-leading partners, vendors, distributors, telcos, start-ups and individuals were honoured during the Innovation Awards in 2022, as Reseller News raised the bar for ecosystem excellence in New Zealand. This running of Innovation Awards celebrated the accomplishments of 34 winners with Vanessa Sorenson inducted into the Hall of Fame 2022. Photos by Catus Photography.​

Channel honours ecosystem excellence at Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022
Channel community unites to kick-start Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

Channel community unites to kick-start Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

More than 530 executives came together under the Reseller News roof to celebrate ecosystem excellence and customer value at the Innovation Awards in 2022. Honoured during a black-tie event at the Cordis in Auckland, this running of Innovation Awards acknowledged the market-leading accomplishments of partners, vendors, distributors, telcos, start-ups and individuals, selected from a record-breaking pool of 224 finalists.

Channel community unites to kick-start Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022
Show Comments
 