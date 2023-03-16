Menu
Kordia Group hires former Vodafone NZ cyber leader as CISO

Joshua Reedy will take responsibility for Kordia’s internal cyber security posture and team.

Rob O'Neill Rob O'Neill (New Zealand Reseller News)
Joshua Reedy (Kordia Group)

Credit: Supplied

Kordia Group has appointed former Vodafone NZ security services manager Joshua Reedy as its new chief information security officer (CISO). 

Reedy will take responsibility for Kordia’s internal cyber security posture, integrating best practice and leading a team of security specialists.

At Vodafone, Reedy oversaw security operations, design and delivery and led the internal offensive security teams. Before joining Vodafone, he also held a security leadership role at 2Degrees.

Kordia's chief digital officer, Aaron Olphert, said Reedy was a natural choice for the role given his experience driving security initiatives within the technology and telecommunications industry.

“As a business focused on delivering mission-critical technology services and solutions, ensuring our security processes and standards are world class is an essential element of our operations,” Olphert said.

Reedy had hands-on experience leading internal security teams and driving security improvements in business environments similar to Kordia's, he said.

“Cyber security is a necessary function for all businesses these days, but particularly for Kordia where it’s also a key part of the portfolio we offer to our customers.”

Reedy said Kordia had some brilliant people, and he was looking forward to learning and working alongside them.

"What Kordia is delivering in the cyber security space to customers is really progressive, and to have a front seat as Kordia grows these services and solutions and further supports customers to become resilient and secure is such an exciting opportunity," he said.

At Vodafone, Reedy managed a team of over twenty-five security professionals and held responsibilities across the telco's security operations centre and incident response.


Tags vodafone NZ2degreesKordia Groupcyber securitysecurity

