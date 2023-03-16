Landonline rebuild to cost $47.5M more than planned

No additional capital injection is required to cover the increased cover costs, LINZ says.

Credit: IDG

Land Information NZ's rebuild of the Landonline property system will take longer and cost millions of dollars more than originally planned.

However, the financial benefits realised from the project are also tracking ahead of expectations.

LINZ told Parliament's primary production committee it forecast the capital required to redevelop Landonline would increase by $47.5 million from the $128.2 million estimated in 2018 to $175.7 million over the life of the programme to 2030.

Operating expenditure was also forecast to rise $24.4 million from $51.7 million to $76.1 million.

LINZ has not sought additional Crown funding beyond the capital authorised in 2018 because the additional capital expenditure could be funded by users of Landonline, LINZ said.



More than 125,000 property records were ordered in the last financial year compared with 30,000 annually using the previous manual ordering service.

Landonline is an important part of New Zealand’s economic infrastructure in providing confidence in property rights and accurate land information. The system was using 20-year-old technology that was time-consuming to

update, less flexible and higher risk than modern systems.

The replacement project, being managed internally and dubbed the Survey and Title Enhancement Programme (STEP), will deliver a flexible, secure and modular technology platform that LINZ said was adaptable to meet future customer needs and to deliver new services.



In the programme’s first three years the new products and modernised services delivered 43 per cent of the overall expected value identified in the business case.

However, the project also unlocked up to 75 per cent of the $119 million to $147 million of monetised benefits

expected in the form of time-savings efficiencies.

Monetised and non-monetary benefits are expected to be achieved in full, and were likely to exceed the business case forecast, LINZ told the committee.

"This is because products are offering better functionality than initially envisaged, use of some products is higher than forecast (e.g. the public land record search service), and the programme is delivering new/improved products/services that are valued by customers."

Cabinet approved a revised forecast and costs for completing the Landonline rebuild, which has also been extended by three years, last August.

"The forecast extension is pragmatic and reflects significant pressures in recruiting IT capability in the highly specialised work programme," LINZ told the committee.

"Market influences have led to high workforce turnover – the result of a highly competitive IT job market alongside a shortage in New Zealand of the specialist skillsets needed to deliver a programme of this magnitude and standard.

"High turnover has impacted productivity and pushed out timeframes for final delivery of the programme."

The programme’s highest priority in the next two years was to move customers off the legacy Landonline system and onto the modernised platform.

"This will reduce risks posed by the aging IT platform that could impact security and the integrity of the property system," LINZ said.