Chillisoft and Eset launch white label MDR service

Will be offered through channel partners, enabling SMBs to access the service through existing IT service providers.

Claudia Muldrew Claudia Muldrew (New Zealand Reseller News)
Alex Teh (Chillisoft)

Alex Teh (Chillisoft)

Credit: Chillisoft

Specialist cyber security distributor Chillisoft and Eset NZ have launched a white label managed detection and response (MDR) service, targeting the cyber security needs of small- to medium-sized businesses (SMB) in New Zealand.

As a white label service, it will be offered through channel partners, enabling SMBs to access the service through existing IT service providers. 

The MDR service will be locally run in Oceania, Chillisoft said, with two options available. 

The first includes a business-hours service with a local analyst team providing services from 7am to 7pm. Meanwhile, the second is a "platinum" 24/7 service, which provides support in the event of a cyber security incident. 

The New Zealand-based support will provide SMBs with timely assistance from people who understand the unique challenges facing businesses at the local level. 

Chillisoft CEO Alex Teh said that the partnership with Eset NZ deepens Chillisoft’s commitment to the local channel alongside providing "innovative and effective" cyber security solutions to businesses in New Zealand.

“We're thrilled to be partnering with Eset NZ to bring this new service to market. Our goal is to provide SMBs in New Zealand with a comprehensive and affordable cyber security solution that is easy to access and use,” Teh said.

“By offering the service through channel partners and providing local support, we're confident that we'll be able to help SMBs protect their business and minimise their cyber security risks.”

As a local business itself, Chillisoft is well-positioned to deliver specialised local cyber security solutions to partners including Whangārei-based Northcloud. 

Northcloud CTO Jared Plaisted said: “As a long time Eset partner, we are happy to be working with Chillisoft and Eset NZ on their MDR service.

“It gives us great confidence that a partner with over 20 years’ experience in Eset is working with us on providing an effective service where their team of cyber security experts and analyst are looking at the alarms and alerts produced by Eset’s award winning XDR [extended detection and response] product.” 

Last month, Chillisoft inked a new partnership with unified cloud and container security specialist Sysdig.


Tags chillisofteset

