Cloud and data sovereignty loom large for SAS Institute NZ users

Data and its use are key to addressing some of the biggest global and local challenges.

Campbell Johns (SAS Institute) Credit: Supplied

There is a lot in play in the world of data in New Zealand, covering the role of cloud, data sovereignty and Māori data sovereignty among other issues.

For user organisations as well as for analytical software specialist SAS Institute NZ, the arrival of the hyperscale cloud providers this year promises to ease at least some concerns.

Campbell Johns, managing director of SAS Institute NZ, said the promise of local hyperscale cloud regions was really changing some of the conversations SAS was having with customers.

“We’re being asked about repatriation, not because of risk but just to take the issue off the table,” Johns said.

“In some way, Five Eyes restrictions goes across the grain of the promise of cloud computing, the promise of open, anywhere, and the most efficient approach.”

The restrictions also brought some real, practical challenges, especially around the delivery of some 24-hour services, he said.

When it comes to Māori data sovereignty, more work has to be done around delivering different and new categorisations.

Large pools of data were predominantly not segregated that way, Johns said.

“It is important to support the Treaty of Waitangi and support customers to do that."

While there are plenty of challenges, business was good. SAS delivered as SaaS cloud services were a catalyst for growth in 2022 and that would continue in 2023, Johns said.

“Azure is our strategic cloud provider. It will run in any cloud but when hosting on behalf of a customer that’s where its hosted.”

SAS NZ was also working towards offering its systems as a premium cloud-hosted managed service from NZ when that is available.

“More and more government agencies are asking about the ability to host in New Zealand and like what Azure offers and the scale,” he said.

The vibrancy of it’s the SAS NZ user community and their annual SUNZ user conference created a local environment that was unique in the world.

Held last October, presentations delivered a real sense of how the company’s products and services are being used to tackle gnarly real world problems and the challenges facing customers in a wide range of sectors.

The presentations demonstrated how data and its use were key to addressing some of the biggest global and local challenges.

Dr Craig Jones, deputy CEO of Statistics NZ, presented on the government’s data strategy and roadmap and the development of its Integrated Data Infrastructure (IDI) and its business counterpart, the Longitudinal Business Database, both of which make nationwide de-identified data available for research and to support fact-based policymaking.

Data consultant Dr Todd Nicholson also spoke to that development, on the risks and benefits of building algorithms on the IDI.

On the corporate side, Kiwibank risk infrastructure architect Ian Munro spoke to the bank’s use of the SAS Data Quality application to manage the risks of climate change and to deliver mandatory reporting of such risks to the Reserve Bank.

That required matching and locating all property securities, such as mortgages, with location-based climate change modelling data.

While, SAS’ New Zealand business model was primarily direct, it does have a reseller model, Johns said.

Partners typically resell to small and medium enterprises and can also act as a bureau or agency while some, such Deloitte, offer SAS software as a service to customers.

Partners such as Tenzing and The Knowledge Warehouse also help customers realise value out of the software.

Looking forward, Johns said elections always led to a "circumspect" market, especially if there was change of government

But there were opportunities as well: using data to power health transformation through Te Whatu Ora was also project SAS could help with, Johns said.

Another challenge was around customers attracting and retaining good analytics staff. SAS was reestablishing and reinvigorating programmes with Massey and AUT to get SAS graduates out into the market.