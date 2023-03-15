Menu
Schneider Electric celebrates A/NZ partner success

Schneider Electric celebrates A/NZ partner success

Honoured during Schneider Electric's Innovation Summit.

Eleanor Dickinson Eleanor Dickinson (ARN)
Comments
Astrid Groves (Schneider Electric)

Astrid Groves (Schneider Electric)

Credit: ARN

Schneider Electric has acknowledged its Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ) channel during its Innovation Summit in Sydney. 

The two-day event concluded with the celebration of A/NZ partners during 2022, particularly focusing on the adoption of intelligent sustainability solutions. 

During the ceremony, Dicker Data won the award for Distributor of the Year in Australia and also picked up the award for Distributor Best in Marketing Campaigns of the Year 2022. 

Over in New Zealand, the top distribution honour was given to Westcon-Comstor. 

In the tier categories, Elite IT Solution Provider of the Year was handed to Data#3, Natural Power Solutions scored the top prize in the Premier category and Secure Agility rounded it off by winning Select IT Solution Provider of the Year 2022. 

Meanwhile, BDC Services won the award for Managed Services Provider of the Year and Datacom was recognised as Schneider’s Most Sustainable partner of 2022. 

AWM Electrical Clayton was also lauded as Electrical Wholesaler: Branch of the Year 2022. 

On an individual basis, Data#3’s Kirt Walters was recognised as Partner Sales Champion of 2022. At the same time, Intelli Systems’ Dean Bromley was awarded for being the vendor’s Technical Champion.  

Last year, Schneider Electric refreshed its partner program in what it claimed at the time was its “most significant IT partner program update” to date and its local channel chief said it was a change that was “definitely needed”. 

Speaking to ARN last year, Astrid Groves, Schneider Electric’s general manager for channels, alliances and operations for Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific, said the channel landscape had changed since the old program was established 40 years ago and it had to change the program to match the times.

“When I've been speaking to new partners, they haven't seen value as well," she said at the time. "So, when we're talking to partners, as well as potential partners that we want to work with as well [we take] that feedback from both sides.” 


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags DatacomData#3Dicker Datasecure agilityNatural Power SolutionsWestcon-ComstorIntelli SystemsSchneider ElectricBDC ServicesAWM Electrical Clayton

Events

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'

Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'

Lenovo WILL+ (Women in Lenovo Leadership), in partnership with Reseller News' Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA), hosted a 'breaking the bias' luncheon in Auckland. Special guest Victoria Harris, co-founder of The Curve, gave an interactive session about closing the gender finances gap by taking control of your finances - while we work on mitigating bias in emerging technologies, we must also focus on eliminating bias where ideas emerge.

Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'
Channel honours ecosystem excellence at Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

Channel honours ecosystem excellence at Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

​Market-leading partners, vendors, distributors, telcos, start-ups and individuals were honoured during the Innovation Awards in 2022, as Reseller News raised the bar for ecosystem excellence in New Zealand. This running of Innovation Awards celebrated the accomplishments of 34 winners with Vanessa Sorenson inducted into the Hall of Fame 2022. Photos by Catus Photography.​

Channel honours ecosystem excellence at Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022
Channel community unites to kick-start Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

Channel community unites to kick-start Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

More than 530 executives came together under the Reseller News roof to celebrate ecosystem excellence and customer value at the Innovation Awards in 2022. Honoured during a black-tie event at the Cordis in Auckland, this running of Innovation Awards acknowledged the market-leading accomplishments of partners, vendors, distributors, telcos, start-ups and individuals, selected from a record-breaking pool of 224 finalists.

Channel community unites to kick-start Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022
Show Comments
 