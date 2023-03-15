Schneider Electric celebrates A/NZ partner success

Astrid Groves (Schneider Electric) Credit: ARN

Schneider Electric has acknowledged its Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ) channel during its Innovation Summit in Sydney.

The two-day event concluded with the celebration of A/NZ partners during 2022, particularly focusing on the adoption of intelligent sustainability solutions.

During the ceremony, Dicker Data won the award for Distributor of the Year in Australia and also picked up the award for Distributor Best in Marketing Campaigns of the Year 2022.

Over in New Zealand, the top distribution honour was given to Westcon-Comstor.

In the tier categories, Elite IT Solution Provider of the Year was handed to Data#3, Natural Power Solutions scored the top prize in the Premier category and Secure Agility rounded it off by winning Select IT Solution Provider of the Year 2022.

Meanwhile, BDC Services won the award for Managed Services Provider of the Year and Datacom was recognised as Schneider’s Most Sustainable partner of 2022.

AWM Electrical Clayton was also lauded as Electrical Wholesaler: Branch of the Year 2022.

On an individual basis, Data#3’s Kirt Walters was recognised as Partner Sales Champion of 2022. At the same time, Intelli Systems’ Dean Bromley was awarded for being the vendor’s Technical Champion.

Last year, Schneider Electric refreshed its partner program in what it claimed at the time was its “most significant IT partner program update” to date and its local channel chief said it was a change that was “definitely needed”.

Speaking to ARN last year, Astrid Groves, Schneider Electric’s general manager for channels, alliances and operations for Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific, said the channel landscape had changed since the old program was established 40 years ago and it had to change the program to match the times.

“When I've been speaking to new partners, they haven't seen value as well," she said at the time. "So, when we're talking to partners, as well as potential partners that we want to work with as well [we take] that feedback from both sides.”