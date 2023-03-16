Silver Fern Farms taps Oracle for new unified HCM systems

Replacing a suite of disparate homegrown tools that did not integrate with other systems.

Dunedin-based Silver Fern Farms has chosen Oracle Fusion Cloud human capital management to empower and deliver services to staff.

The company invested in the new platform seeking streamlined HR processes, including recruitment, talent management and workforce management so teams could collaborate effectively and make faster decisions.

Founded in 1948, Silver Fern Farms processes and exports grass-fed meat worth more than $2.8 billion in 2021 to more than 60 countries.

With more than 7,000 employees across New Zealand and internationally and plans for growth, it had to ensure its HR processes delivered the most effective employee experience.

To do so, Silver Fern Farms needed a modern, unified platform.

“Previously we were operating a suite of disparate homegrown tools that did not integrate with other systems, which meant payroll, recruitment and talent development required high levels of manual intervention,” said Matt Ballard, chief people officer.

The company's HR team was spending a significant amount of time verifying and managing data rather than engaging with employees and helping them enhance their performance.

Employees needed access to shared information across different locations and management and HR sought the ability to help employees upskill and expand their career development opportunities.

"To deliver more employee development initiatives, our teams needed to collaborate more effectively and make decisions faster," Ballard said.

"Oracle Cloud HCM’s capabilities provided us with a central repository that allowed our employees and leaders to easily access information while reducing the time spent on manual intervention.”

With New Zealand’s agriculture sector experiencing one of the highest labour shortages in its history, streamlining the firm's people processes enabled it to better support employees across its network of production sites, supply and corporate functions, Ballard added

Improved tools were provided, with the help of Australian partner PinpointHRM, to help leaders identify talent, plan succession and deliver real-time coaching and feedback.

Oracle Cloud HCM enabled the Silver Fern Farms team to streamline and reduce the annual review remuneration cycle from several weeks to 10 days while allowing multiple compensation processes to be handled simultaneously.

Employee engagement improved by more than 60 percent at the same time. This year, the company saw a 74 per cent uptake on its employee goal platform. The previous system was used by fewer than 10 per cent of employees.

Oracle Cloud HCM also provided the scalability and real-time data needed to support informed business and leadership decisions and to implement the best HR practices in a standardised and efficient manner.

“Silver Fern Farms has brought together its HR function into a modern platform, which will lay a solid foundation for aligning and building its people resources and supporting its journey to becoming the world's most successful and sustainable red-meat company,” said Scott Gledhill, senior director of applications at Oracle for Australia and New Zealand.