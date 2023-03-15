Kiwi partners do the yards to reap multi-billion dollar IoT bonus

Projects in water services and construction illustrate the potential $15.8B benefit of IoT to New Zealand.

Michele Wong (Spark) Credit: Supplied

A Spark IoT partnership with Dunedin's Tussock Innovation illustrates how technology can contribute billions of dollars to New Zealand's GDP.

Releasing new research today, Spark said it had worked with Dunedin-based Tussock Innovation to implement a monitoring system that enabled water service provider Citycare Water to remotely monitor the status of its reservoir access hatches and water levels.

“In water networks, water reservoir hatches are one of the highest risk points for contaminants to enter," said Spark IoT lead Michelle Wong.

"The solution provides increased assurance that water quality would be maintained by knowing if any reservoir hatch was open; and also provides the ability to see how much water was left in each tank and the empty rate via machine learning tools to identify leaks between groups of tanks and manage water quality knowledge."

Research analysis commissioned by Spark IoT and undertaken by NERA Economic Consulting indicated such water metering solutions would provide a potential net benefit of $28 million over ten years from such efficiencies and cost savings.

"This is in line with what we are seeing, as councils around the country deploy IoT solutions to monitor and improve water usage across their networks," Wong said.

Across all applications, the study forecast future IoT rollouts could contribute $15.8 billion to New Zealand's GDP by 2030 as total connections grew by 132 per cent.

This new research combined global and local insights into the effects of IoT on indicators such as productivity as well as insights into estimated cost savings and efficiencies at an industry and business level.

Wong said the research provided a clear indicator that technology assisted businesses across all industries to be more sustainable and productive.

“As more businesses harness the benefits of IoT, technology efficiencies in supply chain, management and utilisation of infrastructure will be realised across industries," she said.

“The findings pinpoint that for the construction industry alone, efficiencies and cost savings from IoT solutions could be worth a projected $12.9 billion by 2032.

For example, a solution Dempsey Wood deployed in partnership with IoT specialist Adroit monitors levels of emissions from noise, dust, and vibration on construction sites.

Delayed monitoring or inaccurate reporting could lead to potential breaches in compliance, resource consents, health and safety, and complaints from residents, which can then cause project delays and potentially add costs.

The use of IoT mitigated these potential issues to help ensure construction work was on time and budget.

“Ultimately this technology can connect and monitor physical assets and natural environments, which creates insights that people and systems can then act on to improve their business operations," Wong said.

The forecast benefits from IoT for New Zealand were estimated by taking studies conducted overseas, quantifying the benefits of IoT, extrapolating these to a New Zealand context and adjusting for inflation. New Zealand specific studies have also been adjusted for inflation.



Spark appears to have increased its shareholding in Adroit after buying a 37.6 per cent share in early 2022. It now holds 47.2 per cent of the company's stock.