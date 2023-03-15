Soft Solutions bags Menlo Security distributorship in New Zealand

Distributor adds another vendor to its cyber security portfolio.

Dhruv Patel (Soft Solutions) Credit: Supplied

Soft Solutions has inked a deal with cloud-based web security vendor Menlo Security to distribute its products to local partners and resellers.

Solutions covered include the Menlo Security web security platform, which isolates and eliminates web-based threats in the cloud, and the Menlo Security global cloud proxy, which delivers fast and secure internet access to users.

Dhruv Patel, product manager at Soft Solutions, now majority owned by Australia's Bluechip Infotech, emphasised the importance of advanced security solutions in the face of the increasing frequency and sophistication of cyber threats.

He described Menlo Security's cloud-based approach as a "game-changer" that would enable users to stay ahead of the fast-changing threat landscape.

Chris Georgellis, Menlo Security's country manager for A/NZ, said Soft Solutions was a trusted distributor in New Zealand and Menlo was thrilled to partner with them to expand its reach in the region.

"Together, we will help businesses in New Zealand protect their networks and users from cyber-attacks and enjoy the benefits of the cloud securely," he said.