Datacom implements chatbot solution for Mercury

Energy provider Mercury has implemented a new chatbot solution with the help of Datacom and Nuance.

Mercury has over 780,000 customer connections and receives “tens of thousands” of enquiries each month, ranging from basic queries such as account balances, to more complex matters including medical dependency on electricity.

The new chatbot helps up to 5000 customers each month, Datacom said, cutting wait times and freeing up time for the customer engagement team to focus on resolving complex queries.

When initially searching for a chatbot supplier in 2019, Mercury put the call out to its suppliers requesting their participation in a ‘bake off’ style competition.

“Our motivation was not only to give customers more channels to contact us, but also to take the simple questions away from our agents,” said Sharon Carvalho, product owner at Mercury.

“The question we wanted to answer was: What can a bot take away, so our agents can focus on having deeper and more complex conversations?”

The winning bid was a joint effort between Datacom and Nuance, which was then enhanced and aligned to the Mercury brand to become Hiko, a stylised yellow lightning bolt. Hiko means lightning, power, and ‘to flash’ in Māori.

Adrienne Merlo, practice manager for conversational AI at Datacom, says Datacom and Mercury developed a great working relationship and worked to achieve a rapid deployment after just six months.



Initially, Hiko was available on a limited number of pages, providing ‘level one’ responses to frequently asked questions.

“Straight off the bat there was early uptake, with 566 conversations during October 2019 when it launched. At that point it was not as robust as the solution we have today, but we all wanted to get it up on the site and learn from users, so we could build out that experience,” Merlo said.

After a few months of learning and improving based on user interactions, Hiko was rolled out across the whole website and was able to answer more specific questions.

Hiko grew steadily but reached a significant peak during the pandemic lockdowns. In March and April of 2020 there were 10,700 interactions with the chatbot. Hiko was able to provide a final answer in 9,204 of these conversions – an 85 per cent completion rate.

While demand fell away slightly post-pandemic, Hiko now draws in between 4,000 and 5,000 queries each month, taking a large workload away from the customer engagement centre and cutting wait times for callers.

Ongoing work to improve Hiko is a team effort between Datacom and Mercury. “It’s been great working with Datacom,” Carvalho said. “They’re as passionate about Hiko as we are.”