Menu
Facing a capital crunch, NZX-listed TradeWindow aims to slash staff

Facing a capital crunch, NZX-listed TradeWindow aims to slash staff

Trade tech platform developer is exploring its funding options after an unsuccessful capital raise.

Rob O'Neill Rob O'Neill (New Zealand Reseller News)
Comments
Albertus "AJ" Smith (TradeWindow)

Albertus "AJ" Smith (TradeWindow)

Credit: Supplied

NZX-listed trade-tech platform developer TradeWindow is proposing to shed around a third of its staff to help plug a funding gap.

Consultations started today on a plan to cut 25 to 35 positions and reduce spending to a more sustainable level.

TradeWindow is taking action after falling short of target in a $20 million capital raising last month. The company secured just $5.4 million from that share offer. 

TradeWindow said the proposed downsizing reflected a more conservative approach to R&D investment in what it described as a challenging funding market for early-stage technology companies. 

The company remained in discussions with potential strategic investors and was also exploring alternative funding sources.

The potential changes mostly related to R&D roles and did not impact TradeWindow’s ability to continue to serve current and future customers, the company said.

“We are focused on continuing to meet the needs of our existing customers," TradeWindow CEO AJ Smith said.

"Market demand for TradeWindow’s solutions remains high. We are confident in the future of TradeWindow and continue to invest in a targeted and focused way.

“This is a challenging time for the team at TradeWindow. We are supporting our team members through this difficult time, particularly those impacted by these changes.”

Updated financial projections for the 2024 and 2025 financial years will be provided following the completion of the consultation, which is expected around the end of March, while guidance for 2023 remained as previously announced.

TradeWindow also confirmed it had no exposure to Silicon Valley Bank.

The company, which was backed by ASB Bank, listed on the NZX in 2021 without a public share offer.

TradeWindow's platform helps importers, exporters, freight forwarders and customs brokers working on the frontline of global trade. The platform covers compliance, operations management, data sharing and storage, internal and external stakeholder collaboration and end-to-end supply chain traceability.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags startupsASB BankNZXTradeWindow

Events

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'

Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'

Lenovo WILL+ (Women in Lenovo Leadership), in partnership with Reseller News' Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA), hosted a 'breaking the bias' luncheon in Auckland. Special guest Victoria Harris, co-founder of The Curve, gave an interactive session about closing the gender finances gap by taking control of your finances - while we work on mitigating bias in emerging technologies, we must also focus on eliminating bias where ideas emerge.

Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'
Channel honours ecosystem excellence at Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

Channel honours ecosystem excellence at Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

​Market-leading partners, vendors, distributors, telcos, start-ups and individuals were honoured during the Innovation Awards in 2022, as Reseller News raised the bar for ecosystem excellence in New Zealand. This running of Innovation Awards celebrated the accomplishments of 34 winners with Vanessa Sorenson inducted into the Hall of Fame 2022. Photos by Catus Photography.​

Channel honours ecosystem excellence at Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022
Channel community unites to kick-start Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

Channel community unites to kick-start Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

More than 530 executives came together under the Reseller News roof to celebrate ecosystem excellence and customer value at the Innovation Awards in 2022. Honoured during a black-tie event at the Cordis in Auckland, this running of Innovation Awards acknowledged the market-leading accomplishments of partners, vendors, distributors, telcos, start-ups and individuals, selected from a record-breaking pool of 224 finalists.

Channel community unites to kick-start Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022
Show Comments
 