Simplify Security becomes Amaru

Founder and CEO, Ray Dussan, spoke with Reseller News to share how the rebrand aligns with the company’s plans for growth.

Claudia Muldrew Claudia Muldrew (New Zealand Reseller News)
Ray Dussan (Amaru)

Credit: Supplied

Kiwi business Simplify Security has rebranded to Amaru, repositioning itself for future, global growth.

Established in 2019, the Auckland-based IT services and consulting provider specialises in security assessment, compliance and management. It took home the Tech Innovation - Security award at the 2022 Reseller News Innovation Awards. 

Founder and CEO, Ray Dussan, spoke with Reseller News to share how the rebrand aligns with the company’s plans for growth.

Simplify Security wins Tech Innovation SecurityCredit: Reseller News
Simplify Security wins Tech Innovation Security

“Amaru is at a growth stage, and the company's vision has always been to protect organisations against current and future threats,” he said. “The previous name, Simplify Security, no longer fully represented the company's vision.”

The rebranding process has been a year-long project in collaboration with a local brand agency, including development of the new brand name and visual identity to accurately represent the company’s values and goals, Dussan said. 

The name Amaru comes from Inca mythology - a mythical animal that was believed to be a powerful protector of the natural world. It also means ‘dignified presence’ or ‘dignity’ in Māori. 

The double meaning forms a unique brand that aligns with their “bigger vision and “commitment to information security,” Dussan said.

“As a company that started with a mix of hardworking South Americans and Kiwis coming together to do great things for society, the name Amaru represents the combination of their cultural backgrounds and their mission to provide cutting-edge security services,” he said.

Amaru’s strategy for 2023 and beyond focuses on three core areas; continuing to extend its software-as-a-service (SaaS) and DevSecOps security protection services, extending its capability to provide data loss prevention engineering services in collaboration with strategic partners, and focusing on ‘offensive’ security and protection.

“Amaru doesn’t only want to be in the protection or defence side but also in the offensive, meaning that we’ll be working closer with intelligence and law enforcement partners on taking down cyber criminals,” Dussan said. “This aligns with our mission of ‘reducing the number of data and system breaches across the globe’.”

Growth requires people, and Dussan notes that Amaru’s biggest challenge is finding the right talent.

“We are looking for the right talent in New Zealand to be part of this journey. We are looking to build, and are currently recruiting for, an ‘elite’ task force of information and cyber security professionals,” he said.



