MongoDB makes ASEAN inroads with new regional head

In the newly created role, Singapore-based Stewart Garrett will be responsible for the company’s go-to-market across the region.

Shirin Robert Shirin Robert (Channel Asia)
Stewart Garrett (MongoDB)

Credit: MongoDB

Developer data platform company MongoDB has hired Stewart Garrett as regional vice president of ASEAN, reporting to Simon Eid, senior vice president of Asia Pacific (APAC). 

In the newly created role, Singapore-based Garrett will be responsible for the company’s go-to-market across the region and focusing on helping organisations “transform and innovate” with the vendor’s solution. 

“We have very high expectations for Stewart and what he can do in this region,” said Eid. “He is everything we look for in a leader at MongoDB – obsessed with making customers successful and building a great culture where the team can have the transformational experience of their career.”

Prior to joining MongoDB, Garrett served as managing director of ASEAN, South Korea and Greater Hong Kong at New Relic. Originally from Scotland, he has also led sales teams in Australia for SAP and worked across a number of countries in Europe.

“I don't think there is a market more dynamic and innovative in the world as ASEAN. At MongoDB, we already have an excellent foundation with proven technology, a great team and thousands of fantastic customers,” added Garrett. 

“But we're just at the beginning of a huge shift in how data is being used and applications are being built. There are three key areas I'll be focused on - customer success; building and scaling a great culture; and working closely with our partners to help deliver growth across the region.”

According to the vendor, its ASEAN business has seen “more than 1,700 customers across a number of different industries and geographies”, with key clients such as Indonesian digital bank Amar Bank, Singapore’s GovTech, and Thai hospital group GLS.


