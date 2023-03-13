Menu
University of Canterbury finally embarks on ERP replacement

Implementation partner sought to deliver new 'true SaaS' ERP and HCM systems.

Rob O'Neill
The University of Canterbury's main campus.

The University of Canterbury is aiming to implement a modern SaaS ERP system for finance and human capital management.

The impending procurement comes nearly a year after the university first notified the market it was looking to upgrade its existing Oracle-based people, culture and finance systems with a modern cloud-based platform.

The university, which services over 15,000 full time students and has a workforce of over 3000, currently uses Oracle ERP software for HR, payroll and finance, including software from Oracle's 2005 acquisition PeopleSoft.

In an advanced notice posted today, the university said it was seeking to transform its enterprise business capabilities and ways of working, improve corporate services, provide digital excellence, value, best practice processes and common data models.

"Building world-class digital capability is crucial to the UC’s strategy and ongoing success," the notice said.

"UC’s vision is that digital will be a strategic enabler to deliver relevant, distinctive and world class learning, research, and collaborative experiences to a global audience." 

The new ERP system will enable three core outcomes: future-proofed finance, people and culture functions, putting staff at the centre of the workspace experiences and a "joined-up" research and student experience.

Any selected solution should meet “True SaaS” criteria by supporting a single codebase across all customers, i other words, multi-tenancy.

The university's digital vision was also responsive to Te Tiriti o Waitangi through committing to the inclusion of tikanga Māori, upholding Te Tiriti o Waitangi, co-creation and the ability to use Te Reo.

Payroll is out of scope and would be addressed through a separate procurement after the preferred ERP solution and implementation partner had been decided.

The university's student management system was also out of scope.


