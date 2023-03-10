Menu
Logicalis hires Dina Knight as first global chief people officer

Comes into the role with 30 years of HR experience in tech companies.

Sasha Karen Sasha Karen (ARN)
Dina Knight (Logicalis)

Credit: Logicalis

Global IT services provider Logicalis has hired Dina Knight for the newly created role of chief people officer to handle its people operations strategy worldwide.

Based in the UK, her focus is on the company’s evolution of its workplace culture and underpinning HR operations on a global scale via Workday’s enterprise resource planning (ERP) platform.

Her attention will be split between Logicalis’ global headquarters in Maidenhead, Berkshire, as well as subsidiary Datatec’s Bush House office in London.

“I'm excited to embark on my new journey with Logicalis, helping to drive this people-first ideology further,” Knight said.

“I’m focused on further establishing HR as a valued strategic and operational business pillar as well as promoting and empowering employee experience.”

She comes into the role with 30 years of HR experience at tech-related companies. Her previous role was the director of HR at UK telco Truphone.

“Dina brings a wealth of HR experience to Logicalis,” said Logicalis CEO Bob Bailkoski.

“Her working knowledge of international workforces and extensive experience as an executive coach will help us elevate our employee experience and I look forward to working closely with Dina to deliver a people strategy to enhance our company culture further.”


Tags LogicalisDatatec

