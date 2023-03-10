Menu
N4L appoints five new partners for schools’ Wi-Fi upgrades

N4L appoints five new partners for schools’ Wi-Fi upgrades

TTS, MB3, Isometric Solutions, GoCloud and Entity Hub are named as the new partners.

Claudia Muldrew Claudia Muldrew (New Zealand Reseller News)
Comments
Larrie Moore (N4L)

Larrie Moore (N4L)

Credit: Supplied

Crown-owned technology company The Network for Learning (N4L) has struck new partnerships with five IT companies.

TTS, MB3, Isometric Solutions, GoCloud and Entity Hub are named as the new partners. 

The partnerships will support N4L’s delivery of the Te Mana Tūhono programme on behalf of the Ministry of Education.

 Te Mana Tūhono (the power of connectivity) is a long-term programme that involves the design, procurement, replacement and support of Wi-Fi networks in schools and kura across the country. 

The new agreements bring the total of N4L partnerships to 15 IT companies, and 17 companies focused on the installation of equipment, reflecting the scale of the project. 

 “Our IT and Installer partners play a pivotal role in delivering new and upgraded existing products and services," N4L CEO Larrie Moore said. 

“They know the schools and have worked hard to build the trust of principals over many years. Knowing we have a network of partners with long-standing relationships and a proven record of deliver makes us confident about delivering a world-class WI-FI service to schools and kura across the motu (country).”


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Events

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'

Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'

Lenovo WILL+ (Women in Lenovo Leadership), in partnership with Reseller News' Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA), hosted a 'breaking the bias' luncheon in Auckland. Special guest Victoria Harris, co-founder of The Curve, gave an interactive session about closing the gender finances gap by taking control of your finances - while we work on mitigating bias in emerging technologies, we must also focus on eliminating bias where ideas emerge.

Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'
Channel honours ecosystem excellence at Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

Channel honours ecosystem excellence at Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

​Market-leading partners, vendors, distributors, telcos, start-ups and individuals were honoured during the Innovation Awards in 2022, as Reseller News raised the bar for ecosystem excellence in New Zealand. This running of Innovation Awards celebrated the accomplishments of 34 winners with Vanessa Sorenson inducted into the Hall of Fame 2022. Photos by Catus Photography.​

Channel honours ecosystem excellence at Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022
Channel community unites to kick-start Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

Channel community unites to kick-start Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

More than 530 executives came together under the Reseller News roof to celebrate ecosystem excellence and customer value at the Innovation Awards in 2022. Honoured during a black-tie event at the Cordis in Auckland, this running of Innovation Awards acknowledged the market-leading accomplishments of partners, vendors, distributors, telcos, start-ups and individuals, selected from a record-breaking pool of 224 finalists.

Channel community unites to kick-start Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022
Show Comments
 