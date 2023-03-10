N4L appoints five new partners for schools’ Wi-Fi upgrades

TTS, MB3, Isometric Solutions, GoCloud and Entity Hub are named as the new partners.

Larrie Moore (N4L) Credit: Supplied

Crown-owned technology company The Network for Learning (N4L) has struck new partnerships with five IT companies.

The partnerships will support N4L’s delivery of the Te Mana Tūhono programme on behalf of the Ministry of Education.

Te Mana Tūhono (the power of connectivity) is a long-term programme that involves the design, procurement, replacement and support of Wi-Fi networks in schools and kura across the country.

The new agreements bring the total of N4L partnerships to 15 IT companies, and 17 companies focused on the installation of equipment, reflecting the scale of the project.

“Our IT and Installer partners play a pivotal role in delivering new and upgraded existing products and services," N4L CEO Larrie Moore said.

“They know the schools and have worked hard to build the trust of principals over many years. Knowing we have a network of partners with long-standing relationships and a proven record of deliver makes us confident about delivering a world-class WI-FI service to schools and kura across the motu (country).”