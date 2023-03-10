Interactive gaming rollout complete, Lotto NZ refocuses on its core engine

Credit: Lotto NZ

Lotto NZ's interactive gaming system replacement, which was initially expected to cost $12.7 million, has ended up costing $33.6 million.

As well as the increased costs, the project also took more than a year longer than expected to complete during the pandemic.

And more major technology rollouts loom. Lotto NZ CEO Chris Lyman said with the interactive platform project complete, it was now time to replace the organisation's core gaming system.

"This is an even bigger programme of work, which presents an opportunity to make a step change in the technology infrastructure we use and the customer experience we can offer," he said in Lotto NZ's annual report.

The dramatic shift towards digital channels during the pandemic presented new challenges in protecting players, but also significant opportunities to use technology and data analytics to detect, prevent and reduce gambling harm.

"We are proud to have some of the strongest online gaming controls in the world, but we will never be complacent in this space and are always looking at where we can bring greater protections online using the technology available to us," Lyman said.

Another challenge was ensuring Lotto NZ's digital platforms could handle the extreme surges of traffic seen when jackpots climbed. It was therefore satisfying to go live on the new interactive platform, supplied by International Game Technology (IGT), in mid-July 2022, Lyman said.

The project saw a significant upgrade applied to the systems supporting MyLotto and the Lotto NZ App, changes Lotto NZ described as huge and complex. Lyman said these were managed with commitment and skill by his team.

"We did see some customer-impacting issues in the weeks immediately after the change," he said. "We had teams ready to triage and resolve these as quickly as possible, and we are now very pleased to be live and running on the new platform."

Lotto NZ was now aiming to appoint a supplier to upgrade and replace its core gaming system this financial year. The system drives Lotto NZ's draw-based games engine, retail network and online systems.

"Due to the age of our current retail system, and the expiry of our supplier contract in 2024, we need to look at replacement and opportunity to future-proof the technology in a way that better aligns to our strategy,

including harm minimisation, in an increasingly competitive market," the annual report said.



Also on Lotto NZ's technology to-do list was an integrated contact centre. The organisation had been supporting customers through multiple channels (voice, webchat, email, and social) over multiple software platforms.

However, this could result in a disconnected experience for both staff and customers.

"There is an opportunity to modernise our systems to support future growth and take advantage of the advancements in technology—specifically around security, cloud, data insights, AI, and automation by implementing a new contact centre platform," the annual report said.

A new contact centre platform and workforce planning solution has been selected, as was a specialist to help with implementation.

The new platform would help customers self-serve on simple queries, freeing up experienced customer service agents for more complex queries.

The project was expected to take around six months to implement, with go-live planned for midway through the 2023 financial year.

Capitalising on digital growth to both maximise profit and minimise harm was the aim for the 2023 financial year, Lyman said.



"Part of this will involve using the increasingly rich sources of data and sophisticated technology these channels provide us to offer our players a more personalised and customised experience."

The launch of a new behavioural analytics tool shortly after the 2022 year-end would provide a step change in how Lotto NZ was able to monitor and minimise harm online.

Spark is known to provide a cloud managed network and security services for Lotto NZ.