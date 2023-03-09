Menu
Whakarongorau Aotearoa taps Nice and CCNA for contact centre upgrade

Delivers a more mature, agile solution following rapid growth through the pandemic.

Whakarongorau Aotearoa – New Zealand Telehealth Services has implemented Nice’s CXone cloud-native platform, with partner Converged Communication Network Applications (CCNA), to improve its contact centre operations. 

Whakarongorau Aotearoa, a social enterprise that manages government-funded national telehealth services across seven digital channels as part of the National Telehealth Services Contract, operates several contact centres. 

After growing its operations significantly throughout the pandemic, Nice and its partner CCNA were selected to deliver a more agile and flexible solution. 

The upgrade aims to deliver an enhanced customer experience to support the health of New Zealanders by transitioning its contact centre environment to a mature, cloud-based solution that delivers greater scalability to respond and adapt to evolving public health concerns. 

Nice CXone enables Whakarongorau Aotearoa to improve its reporting capabilities and achieve greater insights into its services, allowing more streamlined operations. 

Mike Mulvaney, director of technology services at Whakarongorau Aotearoa, said “The health of the New Zealand public is of the utmost concern for Whakarongorau Aotearoa.”

“Nice CXone enables us to rapidly respond to changing public health events, seamlessly scale the supporting workforce as needed without disruption to service users and will empower us to provide better service to reach even more New Zealanders,” he said. 

The services Whakarongorau Aotearoa operate include general practice after-hours services and those that are funded as part of the National Telehealth Services Contract with the New Zealand government (from 2015). 

These include Healthline, ‘1737 Need to talk?’, Peer Support, Quitline, ambulance secondary triage, the Gambling Helpline, the Alcohol Drug Helpline, and Poisons Advice.

CCNA is Australia-based, with offices across both Australia and New Zealand. It delivers technology solutions and services across the enterprise, government and carrier marketplace. 


