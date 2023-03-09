Menu
Cloudflare signs MSP agreement with Anchor

Anchor will provide application services, networking and zero trust services.

Wendy Komadina (Cloudflare)

Sydney-based managed cloud and engineering services provider Anchor has singed an agreement with Cloudflare for Australia and New Zealand. 

The deal will see Anchor provide application services, networking and zero trust services for Cloudflare. 

According to Cloudflare, the partnership will provide organisations across A/NZ with a an engineering-as-a-service focused on cloud and security management, with a strong focus on app security, digital team management, and access management, as well as compliance. 

Anchor managing director Joshua Mann said the company understands “that network performance and security is just as important as the cloud platform”. 

“Our customers need more than just great security technology delivered through reseller agreements,” he added. “So, we decided to merge the best security technology from Cloudflare with our deep industry and engineering services expertise -- this is really where clients see a lot of added value today. 

“We believe that this strategic MSP partnership with Cloudflare will fill a gap in the market and help answer a growing demand from A/NZ organisations, including ISVs and SaaS vendors and especially in highly regulated and cloud-dependent industries such as financial services, healthcare, logistics, education providers and retail.”  

Cloudflare and Anchor first began working together last year. Wendy Komadina, Cloudflare Asia Pacific head of partnerships, said the Anchor team has leaned in and invested in building their teams’ sales and technical competency on Cloudflare solutions with “great enthusiasm”. 

“Together we have worked on joint cybersecurity solutions to support customers. Anchor thoroughly deserves the recognition, winning two of our APJC Partner Awards. Huge Congratulations to Joshua and the team.” 

Cloudflare also recently ramped up its Australia presence through a partnership with distributor Dicker Data. 


