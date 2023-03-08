AWS partners with Te Pūkenga to reap $7.3B skills bonus

Tiffany Bloomquist (AWS) Credit: Supplied

AWS has tapped skills training giant Te Pūkenga – New Zealand Institute of Skills and Technology to help Kiwi workers acquire advanced cloud skills.

Te Pūkenga will deliver AWS' re/Start Associate, a new track under the AWS re/Start programme to help unemployed and underemployed IT professionals retool and claim mid-level cloud careers.

AWS re/Start is a free, multi-week, cohort-based workforce-development programme that the cloud giant said connects more than 98 per cent of graduates with job interview opportunities.

“We know there are many New Zealanders out there with valuable information technology experience who are well positioned to upskill and pivot to cloud computing roles," said Dr Megan Gibbons, deputy chief executive of Te Pukenga.

The partnership comes as AWS released research showing Kiwi workers using advanced digital skills contributed an estimated $7.3 billion to New Zealand’s annual GDP by earning average salaries 19 per cent higher than workers with a similar education who did not use such skills.

The AWS sponsored research, titled “New Zealand Digital Skills Study: The Economic Benefits of a Tech-Savvy Workforce,” was conducted by Gallup to examine how building a technology-enabled workforce had significant benefits for workers, organisations, and the economy.

More than 1448 working adults and 374 employers were surveyed in New Zealand across a variety of public and private sector organisations and industries.

The study classified basic digital skills as the ability to use email, word processors, other office productivity software, and social media. Intermediate digital skills include drag-and-drop website design, troubleshooting applications, and data analysis. Advanced digital skills include cloud architecture or maintenance, software or application development, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning.

As well as boosting their incomes, 72 per cent of workers using advanced digital skills expressed higher job satisfaction, compared to 55 per cent of workers with basic skills and 52 per cent of workers with intermediate skills.

The study also found that 27 per cent of local organisations running most of their business on the cloud reported a doubling of annual revenue, compared to 9 per cent that use the cloud for some or none of their business.

Cloud-based organisations are also about 23 percentage points more likely to have introduced a new or improved product within the last two years.

“New Zealanders are increasingly going digital, from the way they work to the way they live," said Gallup principal economist Dr Jonathan Rothwell. "This research shows that digital skills provide immense economic value to New Zealand at the individual, organisational, and macroeconomic levels.”

Digitisation and the cloud were also going to fuel a vast number of new jobs.

"The opportunity for New Zealand to be competitive in the digital economy depends on having a robust and highly skilled workforce to support current and future innovations," Rothwell said.

Seventy-seven per cent of the employers surveyed reported digital skills would be important for their business over the next five years, but 64 per cent said it is challenging to find the talent they needed. Vitally, 71 per cent said digital certifications or training courses were acceptable substitutes for a bachelor’s degree.

“As the Gallup research shows, Aotearoa, New Zealand has the opportunity to seize immense economic benefits from building a strong pipeline of cloud talent to support the country’s ongoing digital transformation," said Tiffany Bloomquist, country manager, commercial sector at AWS New Zealand.

"AWS is working with organisations across all industries, including our customers and partners, training providers, universities, and industry groups to help bridge the digital skills gap."

One beneficiary of AWS re/Start was Xinpeng Yang, now an IT specialist at KiwiRail.

“Through the programme, I met individuals like myself looking to secure a well-paid job in an industry that will give us more job security in the long-term," Yang said. "I’m now working for KiwiRail as an IT specialist and using my digital skills to help the company innovate and grow my career."

Graeme Muller, chief executive at NZTech, said the research highlighted the value of digital skills and upskilling, for Kiwi technology companies and the digital economy.

"The data also challenges us with some important questions: are we, Aotearoa New Zealand, collectively investing enough in digital skills?" he asked.

"Are we creating the right incentives and opportunities for digital upskilling? And how can we better realise the productivity and other benefits of new cloud and emerging technologies?”

AWS' New Zealand service provider partners are also on board.

Heather Polglase, NZX-listed telco Spark’s people and culture director, said the accelerated pace of digital transformation had led to demand for highly skilled technology talent far exceeding availability, creating opportunities for future talent.

"We want to ensure that Aotearoa’s talent is equipped to contribute to this fast-growing sector, so we recently launched Spark Gigs – a talent marketplace platform that offers everyone at Spark opportunities to learn new skills through different work experiences," she said.

"We also know the huge difference that meaningful partnerships with diverse organisations can make in encouraging more women, Māori, and Pasifika into the industry and are proud to support the AWS re/Start programme, which is helping to create a digital future that more Kiwis can be a part of.”

Datacom managing director Justin Gray said Datacom had made a commitment to be a net creator of tech talent, not just to grow its own team.

"We are also focused on growing a diverse workforce and supporting new, less traditional pathways into tech, including the AWS re/Start program, to encourage more people to consider career opportunities in technology," Gray said.

Last year, Te Pūkenga itself was planning to ramp up technology investment to integrate the newly formed organisation.

Te Pūkenga now departed inaugural chief executive, Stephen Town, told Parliament's education and workforce committee the Hamilton-based organisation which was formed through the merger of 24 entities, would spend more than $20 million to deliver integrated systems and processes.