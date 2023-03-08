Menu
Cognizant eyes growth under new NZ leader Simone Moors

Cognizant's local business is built on its buyout of Servian, which previously acquired Enterprise IT.

Rob O'Neill Rob O'Neill (New Zealand Reseller News)
Simone Moors (Cognizant)

Nasdaq-listed Cognizant's newly appointed NZ managing director, Simone Moors, is eyeing growth after the company's 2021 buyout of Servian.

Servian landed in NZ in 2019 after buying local services provider Enterprise IT. Servian’s workforce has now been integrated into Cognizant to serve key clients such as insurer Suncorp NZ.

The 150-strong enterprise transformation consultancy specialises in data analytics, artificial intelligence, digital services, experience design and cloud through operations in Auckland and Wellington.  

Moors said the company planned to triple its current workforce by the end of 2026 as NZ IT investment outpaces growth in other regions.

According to The Economist, New Zealand’s IT spend was set to grow by 10.1 per cent in 2023, ahead of the United States (9.8 per cent), Canada (9.4 per cent), United Kingdom (8.5 per cent) and Australia (8.5 per cent). 

“New Zealand is a market ripe for growth, especially as a region with strong cloud infrastructure and IT adoption," said Moors, a former leader at companies such as Vodafone, NTT, AMP and CoreLogic.

New Zealand businesses were innovative and looking at how to transform.

"I look forward to combining our advanced global capabilities and reach with our existing and local expertise to enable their transformation journey," Moors said.

Jane Livesey, APAC CEO of Cognizant, said she was confident the NZ business would flourish by introducing everything the company had to offer and driving investment in the local community and workforce.

Companies Office records show Enterprise IT earned $32.2 million in revenue in the year to 30 June, 2021, and recorded a net profit of $1.6 million.


Tags Cognizantenterprise ITServian

